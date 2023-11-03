Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Sukuna enters the Shibuya Arc as Toji finally confronts Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 39) is simultaneously exciting and heartbreaking. On one hand, it features the return of the series’ single most popular antagonist; on the other, many fan-favorite characters face death or fatal injuries.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 15 might have the slowest adaptation pace among recent episodes, and it has clearly worked in MAPPA’s favor. Given the backlash they faced after episode 14, both in terms of adaptation and their treatment of their animators, this episode comes in clutch to provide MAPPA a solid foothold.

In the previous episode, Nanami, Maki, and Naobito Zen'in faced Dagon, who moved the fight to his Domain. While the three were overpowered, Megumi broke through with his own Domain to both give Maki the Playful Cloud and create an opening for them to escape. However, as the four sorcerers tried to escape, Toji Zen'in entered Dagon’s Domain via the opening Megumi created.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 shows Jogo taking revenge for Dagon by injuring Nanami and Maki as Sukuna takes over Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is titled “Sway, Part 2”.

The first part of the episode occurs between 10:20 p.m. and 10:51 p.m. at Inokashira line, Avenue gate, Shibuya Station. Continuing from episode 14, the narration reveals how Nanami’s coded signal leads Maki and Naobito to regroup at Megumi’s Domain in order to facilitate an escape.

However, the reincarnated Toji Fushiguro uses the opening created by Megumi to enter Dagon’s Domain. The narration explains that unless she puts an end to it herself, Granny Ogami’s séance technique usually stops working once the summoned spirit has used up the Cursed Energy reserve of the host.

Toji enters Dagon's Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 (Image via MAPPA)

Since Ogami has died, she cannot cancel the summon, leading to a stalemate. However, since Toji’s previous body did not consume any Cursed Energy, the duration of the reincarnation cannot be determined, creating a loophole. With some memories of his flesh, the reincarnated Toji Zen'in has become “a puppet of carnage, baring his fangs at the strongest opponent in his vicinity.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: The one who left it all behind

Toji takes Playful Cloud in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 (Image via MAPPA)

The first thing Toji does upon entering Dagon’s Domain is take the Playful Cloud from a flabbergasted Maki, who is shocked to have lost in a battle of strength. He then charges at Dagon, easily withstanding his death swarm and repeatedly injuring the Curse.

Nanami notices that Megumi is at the end of his strength with the ongoing Domain Battle, but he has no choice but to ask the boy to keep holding on as they pin their hopes on Toji. Naobito recognizes the exiled member of his clan, but unlike the manga, he does not tell the name of this man to Maki and Megumi.

After a while, Toji reshapes the Playful Cloud by sharpening it against itself and proceeds to skewer Dagon with it. In disbelief that he is losing to a human with no Cursed Energy, Dagon tries to fight back. However, Naobito uses his Technique to push Dagon into Toji’s path, who brutally and efficiently kills the Curse, shattering his Domain.

Nanami realizes that if Megumi had not shown up, they would likely have died. But now, they must battle this person who has not yet identified himself as either friend or foe. Toji, however, turns away from a deceased Dagon and singles out the strongest person around, who happens to be Megumi Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: One, Two, Three

Megumi is dragged away in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 (Image via MAPPA)

Toji drags Megumi out the window onto the pavement in the blink of an eye. Megumi notices that Toji might have been faster than Sukuna. It is here that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 reveals that Megumi Fushiguro does not remember his father’s face at all and has no recognition of the man even when seeing him in close quarters.

Meanwhile, Jogo finds Dagon’s remains and resolves to exact revenge. Nanami, Naobito, and Maki realize that Jogo is on a completely different level from Dagon, but before they can react, Jogo sets Nanami on fire. He quickly works his way through a stunned Maki and manages to incinerate Naobito despite the old man trying to give him a fight.

However, at that moment, Jogo feels an immense Cursed Energy and mistakenly believes that Sukuna has arrived at Shibuya. He soon realizes that one of Sukuna’s fingers was released nearby and hurries to where Mimiko and Nanako have just fed Yuji one of Sukuna’s fingers. Jogo attacks the girls, who escape using Nanako’s technique.

Jogo then remembers Kenjaku telling him that if Yuji consumed all 20 of Sukuna’s fingers over a period of 20 days, ingesting one finger a day, he could adapt to the change and never let the King of Curses overpower him. However, if he ate 10 fingers at once, Sukuna would likely overtake his body. Jogo takes out the 10 fingers that they stole from Tokyo Jujutsu High and feeds them to Yuji.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: A Deal with the Devil

Mimiko and Nanako reappear, ready to fight Jogo, when all three sense Sukuna’s presence and are paralyzed by it. They bow to Sukuna, who slashes off the top of Jogo’s head because it is too high. He asks the girls what they want, and they request that he kill Kenjaku and free Geto. In exchange, they promise to tell him the location of the last finger.

Geto had once told the girls about Gojo, and despite hating the loss of their guardian, they accepted his death at the hands of his only best friend. However, they are unwilling to let Kenjaku sully Geto’s body and spirit this way. Sukuna asks them to raise their head and immediately kills them for daring to make a bargain with him.

He then turns to Jogo, who shockingly has nothing to demand from him. However, he does want Sukuna to make a Binding Vow with Yuji so that he can take over the boy’s body and join the Curses in their effort.

Jogo believes that Sukuna could not make such a vow before, not knowing that the King of Curses has already made the infamous “Enchain” deal with Yuji back when the boy first died.

Amused, Sukuna regrettably informs Jogo that he has plans of his own and will be making no such vows. However, if Jogo can land a hit on him, he will work under the Curses and help them in their endeavor.

Jogo accepts the deal after Sukuna promises to kill every human in Shibuya if a hit is landed. However, he will leave one human alive, who is likely Megumi Fushiguro.

Final thoughts

Megumi confronts his Father's ghost in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 (Image via MAPPA)

One thing Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 fails to convey is that when Toji picked Megumi, it was on the basis of strength. This implies that Megumi was stronger, or would be stronger, than Naobito and Nanami. This also confirms that Dagon was stronger than Megumi and far weaker than Jogo, who himself was brutally thrashed by Gojo.

This gives the viewers a great insight into the insurmountable gap between the mentor and the protégé. The gap will come into play at the very climax of this act when the discrepancy between Gojo’s perception of Megumi’s strength and Megumi’s idea of the difference between them will be brought out in stark relief. However, Megumi will have to face Toji before that.

Sukuna offers Jogo a deal (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 marks the beginning of the climax of the Shibuya arc’s second act. With the beginning of Sukuna’s battle against Jogo and Megumi’s confrontation against the spirit of his father, the series is only a few paces away from what will be known as the Shibuya Massacre.

