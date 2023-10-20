Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13: Yuji vs Choso ends with a total defeat and a shocking revelation

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13, titled Red Scale, was released on October 19, 2023. The episode mainly featured Yuji vs. Choso, a long-awaited match between the final Cursed Womb Painting and the up-and-coming jujutsu sorcerer. The episode mainly focused on the two of them and was quite the spectacle to behold.

As the Shibuya Incident continues its chaotic march forward, this fight and episode is sure to be one of the best-remembered moments. But there were more than a few other events that occurred throughout the episode that are sure to impact things down the road.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers on the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, and likewise events that have yet to play out in the manga. It also discusses canon-typical violence. Any opinions are exclusive to the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 sees Yuji fight Choso, among other things

Toge Inumaki is back

In a reversal of the last episode, or more likely an error being corrected from episode 12, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 showed that indeed Toge Inumaki is there and doing exactly what he's supposed to be doing: crowd control. The audience is treated to some rather grisly images of the transfigured humans consuming people and chasing them down before Inumaki comes in.

This is good for two reasons: It fixes the continuity error of the last episode and helps Yuji to save energy for the fight ahead. It also confirms just how chaotic the situation actually is: tons of transfigured humans are still loose across Shibuya and because it's Halloween, people are out at cosplay raves, meaning a lot of deaths.

Choso vs. Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 featured the eagerly anticipated fight between the final Cursed Womb Painting Choso and Yuji Itadori, and it did not disappoint on any level. The fight was tense and brutal and ultimately resulted in Yuji being defeated. However, it also resulted in Choso not being in the best shape either.

Choso had almost every advantage conceivable when fighting Yuji: the element of surprise, several surprise techniques, and the fact that he had plenty of rest and recuperation time as opposed to Yuji.

Yuji managed to damage Choso heavily with Mechamaru's aid to the point where Choso was focused on getting creative in a water-based environment.

Choso's memories altered?

One shocking moment that altered Choso and Yuji's trajectories from enemies to allies is present in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13: Choso's memories are altered to suddenly include Yuji as his sibling. This fundamentally alters their relationship, and it's not explained where those memories originate from until later.

The anime does this by having the aspect ratio change and the perspective glitch into an old VHS-style animation format. This is similar to how the VHS style was briefly present during the Hidden Inventory arc, only this time it's for a villain instead of exposition for the heroes.

It shows Yuji and the other Cursed Womb: Death Paintings sharing a meal at a peaceful picnic and causes Choso to stop his attempt on Yuji's life.

Nanako and Mimiko locate Yuji

As an exclamation point and post-credit stinger in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13, the two girls that Geto rescued during his fall to villainy find Yuji. It's no mystery why if one has read the manga, specifically Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 111. They both begin to feed Yuji Sukuna's fingers in order to request that Sukuna kill Kenjaku to return Geto's body.

This obviously doesn't work too well, since Sukuna is a petty villain who thinks himself so above everyone that simply eating a finger or two is not enough to even request something like that of him. He effortlessly kills Nanako and Mimiko in chapter 112.

He doesn't even indulge in a conversation with Jogo, who tries to tell him to do something advantageous and use Yuji's friends as leverage for a binding vow.

Symbolism in signs

There are a lot of signs in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 that get bloodied or torn apart that have meaning. A sign saying to go left for one district or turn off has a civilian violently thrown against it and blood splattered on it. A stop sign is juxtaposed with Yuji running as fast as he can to Shibuya Station.

That same stop sign is sliced in half and splattered with blood by Choso during his and Yuji's fight and is the final shot of the episode. It's a haunting image and a literal sign of the slaughter to come once Sukuna assumes control of Yuji's body. It's symbolism and foreshadowing all in one in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13.

Final thoughts

As can be seen above, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 has more to it than just Yuji vs. Choso. The fight might be the crux of the episode, with all the explanations of Blood arts and everything included, but that's not all. This one episode combined chapters 100 through 106 with this one fight, as the rest of the manga bounces around from fight to fight to emphasize the chaos.

As the Shibuya Incident continues, and the fights get tougher, fans can expect the event to get darker as things progress. Fans should stay tuned for episode 14, hopefully moving on to Mei Mei and Ui Ui vs. the Smallpox Deity.

Hopefully, this means no more messing around with the manga's timeline, though it worked out in this case to show Yuji vs. Choso's complete fight without interruption.

