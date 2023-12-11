When do Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters first appear in the main anime? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters and the film itself is a prequel to the events of the main story. Mysteries surrounding characters like Suguru Geto and Yuta Okkotsu become clearer with the latter's backstory being revealed. A number of characters also made appearances and received cheers from audiences thanks to the previously released anime season/manga.

Now, in the main story, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters re-appear at different points and during different arcs. This article details at which points in the story these familiar faces resurface.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters: Where do they appear in the main series?

Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta is the protagonist of the film and the most important of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters. In the beginning, as a child, after Rika Orimoto's death, he unintentionally cursed her and caused her spirit to transform into a Curse. Eventually, he learns to control and effectively use her powers.

He makes his manga debut in Chapter 137, at the start of Itadori's Extermination Arc. This is where fans are treated to a brief Yuta vs Yuji face off. Given the sequence of events, it is most likely that he will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23, after the Shibuya Arc.

Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Probably the most beloved of Gege Akutami's series, although vital, Gojo Satoru takes a bit of a backseat compared to the other Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters. He offers Yuta an opportunity to study at Jujutsu High.

Playing a mentoring role, as he does in the main series as well, he helps train Yuta and brings his powers under control.

One of the show's main protagonists, he appears in Chapter 2 of the manga, titled Secret Execution. Needless to say, he is introduced in Episode 1 of the anime as well, after Yuji swallows Sukuna's finger and the latter makes his first appearance.

Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Playing the antagonist among the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters, Suguru Geto had set his sights on the Queen of Curses, Rika. On December 24, 2017, he launched the Night Parade of a 100 Demons as a distraction to attack Jujutsu High and go directly for Yuta and Rika.

Suguru Geto makes his manga debut in Chapter 0, which is technically the movie itself. He makes his anime appearance in Episode 5 (Pseudo-Geto) and then in Episode 8 (flashback). Season 2, covering Gojo's Past Arc, showed more of Gojo's one and only friend.

Rika Orimoto

Rika Orimoto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Amongst the host of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters, Rika Orimoto suffered a tragic fate. Childhood friend to Yuta, she passed away in a car accident and her spirit was cursed, transforming her into a special grade vengeful cursed spirit. Her powers were great enough to earn her the moniker of "Queen of Curses".

Later, Yuta was able to unravel the curse and allow her to pass on to the afterlife.

Rika made her first manga appearance in Chapter 0-1. These chapters essentially cover the movie and serve as a prequel to the events of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In a supporting role alongside a couple of other Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters, Maki Zenin helps in training Yuta. The knowledge and skills she imparts allows him to use Cursed Tools more efficiently and thereby the sword given by Gojo.

Maki Zenin makes her appearance in the manga in Chapter 10, where the first years meet the second years. She then appears in Episode 5 of the anime adaptation of the same.

Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Another support in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters roster, Toge Inumaki was part of the trio - alongside Maki and Panda - who helped in Yuta's training. He was tasked with taking Yuta on a mission to learn more about Curses and their behavior.

Inumaki made his manga appearance in Chapter 10 and in Episode 5 of the anime adaptation. He is part of the group inviting the First Years to the Kyoto Goodwill Event.

Panda

Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Completing the trio who trained Yuta, Panda is yet another supporting face in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters roster. Despite his name, Panda is not a real panda, but rather an Abrupt Mutated Cursed Corpse created by Masamichi Yaga. He is a classmate to Yuta and fought against Geto in an attempt to protect Yuta.

Similar to his senpai, he appears in Chapter 10 of the manga and in Episode 5 of the anime adaptation.

Cameo Appearances

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 showcases a host of cameos during the Night Parade of a 100 Demons. During the attacks on Kyoto and Shinjuku, characters like Masamichi Yaga, Kiyotaka Ijichi, Kento Nanami, Atsuya Kusakabe, Akari Nitta, Mei Mei, Shoko Ieiri, Todo Aoi, Mai Zenin, Noritoshi Kamo, and Takuma Ino can be seen.

These characters make multiple appearances through the course of the series at different points and during various arcs. They are supporting characters with interesting abilities and Cursed Techniques. Presently, the second season of the anime is more than halfway through and should conclude with the Itadori's Extermination Arc.