Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203: Choso takes on Kenjaku, Yuki waits for opening

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 focused on the significance of Star Plasma Vessels and revealed Yuki’s identity as a former Vessel. Then, it went on to show Choso intercepting Kenjaku, who'd broken past Tengen’s barrier into the Tombs of the Star Corridor.

The chapter also discussed Kenjaku’s motives for forcing the immortal sorcerer's evolution and the inevitable transformation of non-sorcerers in Japan after the former declared that the purpose of the Culling Game had been fulfilled.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 203 offered readers glimpses of the fight between Kenjaku and Choso, which the latter seemed to be losing. With the official English translation now available, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 summary and highlights

Choso decides to bait Kenjaku

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

Regardless it won't work. The guy could have a reserve of hundreds rn.

#JJK203 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen203 Choso's self sacreficing nature is showing itself again. He genuinely believes that Kenjaku is a threat to Yuji. I wonder if there's more to that beyond what we already know.Regardless it won't work. The guy could have a reserve of hundreds rn. Choso's self sacreficing nature is showing itself again. He genuinely believes that Kenjaku is a threat to Yuji. I wonder if there's more to that beyond what we already know.Regardless it won't work. The guy could have a reserve of hundreds rn.#JJK203 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen203 https://t.co/9QiV2zAWSy

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203, titled Blood and Oil, Part 2, opened with Choso telling Yuki and Tengen he would face Kenjaku alone. The former Star Plasma Vessel stated that he would die if he did so, which the Death Painting Womb countered by asking if she would prefer to fight Kenjaku together with him.

Choso admitted that in such a situation, he would only be a hindrance, so their best bet was for him to engage Kenjaku in combat and force him to reveal more about his cursed techniques, giving Yuki an advantage. The former Vessel warned Choso again that he would lose his life trying to fight Kenjaku alone, but he insisted that it did not matter if it allowed them to kill the villain.

The fight begins

Choso fights Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 then returned to the present, showing Choso attacking Kenjaku with Blood Manipulation. The latter dodged the attack at the last moment, releasing a cursed spirit at his opponent. Choso destroyed the curse, but Kenjaku took the opportunity to fling a huge block of concrete at him.

Choso stated that his adversary had underestimated him, but he was proven wrong, and several cursed spirits approached him from behind the concrete slab. He used Supernova to get rid of the curses, which provided Kenjaku with an opening to engage the Death Painting Womb in hand-to-hand combat.

Realizing that he was at a disadvantage, Choso tried to buy some time by asking how Kenjaku intended to use Yuji since he was undeniably different from the Death Painting Wombs he had neglected for 150 years.

Kenjaku insults Yuji

Kenjaku calls Yuji an agent of chaos (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kenjaku stated that Yuji had no specific purpose other than being Sukuna’s vessel. He added that the pink-haired character was the catalyst who set things in motion, and as long as Sukuna and he lived, the chain of curses would never end.

Choso was enraged by his opponent's conviction that Yuji was the “eye of the storm for the new era,” declaring that it was Kenjaku whose existence fueled the chain of curses.

Choso realized that Kenjaku had released more low-level cursed spirits that appeared out of the ground, shackling his foot. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 then showed Kenjaku punching him. The former stated that he knew his rival was trying to reveal his Cursed Technique to Yuki and Tengen.

He stomped on Choso’s face and condescendingly declared that even using low-level curses on the latter was unnecessary since the Death Painting Wombs were failed creations.

Kenjaku demonstrates the difference in their strengths (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Death Painting Womb grabbed Kenjaku’s foot but was slammed back against the floor as the villain began explaining why special-grade sorcerers were in a league of their own.

He stated that those like Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were capable of single-handedly overthrowing entire countries since Curse Manipulation can create armies of monsters.

Choso’s duty as oldest brother

Kenjaku added that by strengthening low-level curses with cursed energy, special-grades could bring a first-grade jujutsu user like Choso down with ease. Meanwhile, Tengen urged Yuki to act upon seeing the Death Painting Womb's condition, but the former Star Plasma Vessel stated that it wasn't time to do that yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 focused on Choso’s internal monologue, as he berated himself for failing to be a good older brother to Yuji and his other siblings. He lamented that he had been unable to land a single hit on his “father” but swore that he wouldn’t let Kenjaku insult his brothers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 ended with Choso standing up once more and begging his younger brothers to lend him their strength for this fight.

Final thoughts

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#JJK203 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen203 It's not just me. The Viz translator really messed this part up right? It's not just me. The Viz translator really messed this part up right?#JJK203 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen203 https://t.co/sHFVwjKChD

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 was a fairly action-heavy chapter but managed to sneak in some interesting facts about several characters. The release established that Yuki, being a special-grade sorcerer, was much more powerful than Choso, whose power level was equal to that of a first-grade sorcerer like Nanami.

The chapter also suggested that Gojo is capable of using Cursed Manipulation, although it remains unknown how he would go about doing so. The Death Painting arc of Jujutsu Kaisen showed that Eso and Kechizu’s Cursed Techniques were linked, suggesting that Choso was similarly connected to the rest of his surviving brothers as well.

Poll : 0 votes