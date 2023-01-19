Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers prove that Gojo did partially raise Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers were released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 18, bringing with them some exciting developments. While it’s unfortunate to see some details from previous issues not present, this issue makes up for it with some exciting backstory and background set up for the future.

This backstory has left social media abuzz with discussions of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers, as a long-standing fan theory has finally been partially confirmed. The theory, centered around Megumi Fushiguro’s youth, and its partial confirmation, has undoubtedly made for one of the most exciting issues in recent memory.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 sees Gojo keep his promise to Toji Zenin by helping to raise Fushiguro

Brief synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers open with a scene of three “abandoned children” being raised by a Cursed Spirit. The issue then jumps back into the present, where Megumi’s group’s discussion with a soldier reveals Kenjaku’s plan. His goal is to assimilate Tengen with the manifested Cursed Energy, with Kenjaku using the soldiers as a means to an end.

Yuji wants to help them anyway, but Angel intervenes, saying not to get them or Hana involved in “useless fights.” Fans then see Megumi talking about the discussion Yuji had with Angel, before a flashback occurs to how and when they met the soldier. A huge curse was using the soldiers as bait to lower out lesser curses, with Hana having come across one.

The curse picks up the soldier whom the group spoke to as bait, and as he laments his death in this manner, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 sees a bright light appear. Hana saves the soldier from the curse, as it’s revealed that she was one of the children from the flashback in the beginning and that Megumi’s white divine dog saved her. He unintentionally did this as a kid while walking with Gojo.

Hana saves the soldier from the curse, while saying she believed she would come across “that boy,” meaning Megumi, someday, and now she has. Megumi then points out how Yuji was concerned about Hana, prompting Yuji to explain that Hana would become a replacement for Nobara. This unfortunately implies that she has indeed died. The chapter then ends with Megumi telling Yuji to apologize to Hana as they regroup.

How it proves that Gojo partially raised Megumi

Nöel  @atratenchou 🤍 twitter.com/suguruhrs/stat… c @suguruhrs jjk 210 leaks //



are you kidding me . tears in my eyes THIS IS FATHER AND SON jjk 210 leaks //are you kidding me . tears in my eyes THIS IS FATHER AND SON https://t.co/lJxSPWMs4t Yooo for real we got a glimpse of Gojo raising baby Megumi?!!! Yooo for real we got a glimpse of Gojo raising baby Megumi?!!! 😭😭🤍 twitter.com/suguruhrs/stat…

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 doesn’t overtly say that Gojo helped raise Megumi, there are a few key clues that lead fans to this conclusion. While one would think that the fact of the former taking him on a walk is proof enough, this could’ve been a one-time thing, rather than Gojo consistently being a presence in Megumi’s life.

His treatment of Megumi in the brief flashback is very telling of this. For one thing, Fushiguro’s normal expression can be seen in the flashback as he walks with Gojo and reunites with his Divine Dog. Although he’s always been a very serious character, one can expect that if a walk with Divine Dog were such a rare occasion, he’d at least be displaying a child-like excitement over the opportunity.

There’s also the fact of how casually Gojo is seen acting with Megumi in the flashback, even tousling his hair as they walk away from Hana with their backs to her. He also seems to be quite familiar and comfortable with Megumi at this time, not even commenting on his lack of response to his question.

Furthermore, while it’s unknown exactly when this scene in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 plays out, it’s a safe bet that it’s sometime soon after the Gojo’s Past Arc. In other words, Gojo is likely already raising Fushiguro just months or a year or so after Toji’s death. It not only proves the sincerity of Gojo’s words to Toji, but also establishes that Gojo has been by Fushiguro’s side since the earliest opportunities.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes