Jujutsu Kaisen hints at Takako Uro and Yorozu having a past connection

Author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series made its most recent official release this past weekend in the form of the series’ 218th chapter. Within, fans mostly saw Yorozu and Sukuna’s fight continue, with Sukuna not only continuing to use the Ten Shadows Technique but doing so in brand-new and incredibly impressive ways.

The latest official Jujutsu Kaisen release also delved into Yorozu’s backstory, establishing her as a Heian-era ancient sorcerer who even had ties to the Fujiwara clan. In fact, the specific nature of her ties to the aforementioned group may be hinting at a past connection Yorozu has with another ancient sorcerer, possibly setting up a future storyline together.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly how the Jujutsu Kaisen series is hinting at Takako Uro and Yorozu having a past connection, as well as briefly recaps the latest issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 seemingly sets up future storylines for Yorozu as the fight with Sukuna continues

Brief chapter recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 began with a focus on Yorozu, with the narrator explaining that the Cursed Energy consumption rate of her Technique gave her trouble. It’s then explained that she took inspiration for her insect armor, introduced in the previous issue, from actual real-life insects and the amazing feats their evolution lets them accomplish.

It’s also said that she once defeated a Fujiwara family squad which equaled the squad that Takako Uro once led. The issue then returned to the present, where Sukuna continued using the Ten Shadows Technique against Yorozu. He then summoned a new Shikigami called Round Deer, which is able to use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal its summoner. The Reverse Cursed Technique also inhibited aspects of Yorozu’s offensive assault.

Sukuna then summoned yet another new Shikigami called Piercing Ox. The Ox can only run in a straight line, but the power of its charge is proportional to how far it is from its target. It’s explained that Sukuna is supplementing the Shikigami’s strength with his own Cursed Energy, as Sukuna drops Max Elephant on Yorozu and breaks her armor.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 then ended with Yorozu promising to “construct and show” Sukuna her heart.

How Yorozu and Uro’s past connection is hinted at, explained

Myamura @king_jin_woo I apologise for this post. Yorozu didn't exactly defeat Uro n her squad but another squad which was on par with Uro's. Although both, the squad Yorozu defeated & Uro's squad, were under Fujiwara clan, the info i gave is still wrong. So please forgive me I apologise for this post. Yorozu didn't exactly defeat Uro n her squad but another squad which was on par with Uro's. Although both, the squad Yorozu defeated & Uro's squad, were under Fujiwara clan, the info i gave is still wrong. So please forgive me https://t.co/XrlMMuPkiX

Yorozu’s backstory in the latest issue revealed several key facts about her character. Fans learned exactly what her issue was with her own Cursed Technique, what era she was from, and what some of her accolades in her original lifetime were. Fans also learned that after defeating some of the strongest Fujiwara family forces, she was eventually “acknowledged” by the clan.

Per Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest release, the squad she defeated was comparable to the Sun, Moon, and Stars assassination squad which was led by Takako Uro. Furthermore, with confirmation of the exact era Yorozu is from, the possibility exists that both Uro and Yorozu lived their original lives during a similar time period within the Heian era.

All of that being said, it seems as though Akutami is setting up an eventual connection or plotline between the two later on in the series, or possibly even later on in this fight. With the two currently fighting in an area where Uro was last seen, it’s possible she even appears before Yorozu’s fight with Sukuna is over. This is further supported by Uro having sensed the arrival of Sukuna in previous issues.

makiway galaxy 💫 @konoraora So it's confirmed that Yorozu was a member of the fujiwara clan at one point. This just makes me more hyped for her encounter with uro if she survives Sukuna somehow.



PS: Yorozu is so mommy ,such a GILF. So it's confirmed that Yorozu was a member of the fujiwara clan at one point. This just makes me more hyped for her encounter with uro if she survives Sukuna somehow.PS: Yorozu is so mommy ,such a GILF. https://t.co/QUQ4YpZ8NZ

While the latest Jujutsu Kaisen release doesn’t specify that the two ever fought, an emphasis is placed on Yorozu’s strength being equivalent to that of Uro and the squad she led. With Uro claiming that she was betrayed by the Fujiwara clan in her first life, it’s possible that Yorozu could’ve played a role in said betrayal. This is further supported by Yorozu having been acknowledged by Fujiwara after defeating her aforementioned enemies.

However, this is all purely speculative, with the series still having yet to confirm that the two lived their original lives at a similar time. That being said, it seems that Akutami is indeed setting up the two for a shared storyline, especially given such a coincidental commonality.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes