5 Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Culling Game that didn't deliver (& 5 that surpassed all expectations)

Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Culing Game arc are among the best and most anticipated, and now set to be adapted into the anime series in season 3. Season 2 of this series was appreciated in the fandom, so there are high expectations for the sequel arc of this series.

The Culling Game arc is a tournament arc, where different sorcerers from various eras of the series compete against one another. The tournament was monitored by the sinister Kenjaku and the battlefield was divided into ten colonies, as the Jujutsu High students competed in each colony to stop the tournament before humanity got eradicated.

Some of the grandest powerhouses collided in this arc and new cursed techniques were also revealed. Despite the hype, however, some Jujutsu Kaisen fights didn't deliver and were considered 'extra' by the fans of this series.

Takaba versus Iori and 4 other Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Culling Game that didn't deliver

1) Fushigoro Megumi versus Reggie Star

Megumi (left) and Reggie Star (right) (Image via Shueisha)

One of the starting Jujutsu Kaisen fights of Culling Game, this fight happened in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony between the second-grade sorcerer Megumi and the reincarnated sorcerer Reggie Star.

Although Reggie's cursed technique, contractual recreation, was nothing short of an innovative take on sorcery, the fight was pretty unimpressive when compared to the other fights going on in other colonies. It resulted in Megumi's victory, which was made possible due to his domain expansion 'Chimera Shadow Garden.

2) Kinji Hakari versus Charles Bernard

Charles (left) and Kinji (right) (Image via Shueisha)

This fight took place in Tokyo No. 2 Colony of the Culling Game and was one of the most underwhelming Jujutsu Kaisen fights of this arc. The clash was between the suspended third-year Jujutsu High student Hakari and a mangaka named Charles Bernard who is forced to participate in this tournament.

This fight revealed Kinji Hakari's domain expansion 'Idle Death Gamble' for the first time, which was countered by Charles' cursed technique 'G Warstaff.' Despite Charles' technique being one of the most impressive ones in Jujutsu Kaisen, the fight was one-sided to start with, which made it predictable.

3) Panda versus Hajime Kashimo

Panda (left) and Kashimo (right) (Image via Shueisha)

This fight could also be referred to as Kashimo's warm-up to his fight against Kinji Hakari.

Panda is a cursed corpse whereas Kashimo is a reincarnated sorcerer from 400 years ago. The fight mostly involved hand-to-hand combat as Kashimo wanted to give Panda a chance to fight. But the latter could not do much to the reincarnated sorcerer even in his Triceratops Mode, as Panda was destroyed in this battle. Panda transforms into a miniature form after this battle.

4) Itadori Yuji versus Haba and Hanyu

Haba (left), Itadori (middle), and Hanyu (right) (Image via Shueisha)

One of the opening Jujutsu Kaisen fights of the Culling Game, this showdown took place in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony. The battle was between the main protagonist of the series, Itadori Yuji, and two normal citizens who were forced to participate in the Culling Game, Haba and Hanyu.

The fight was very straightforward and short-lived, which became the reason for it being one of the most underwhelming Jujutsu Kaisen fights in this arc. Haba and Hanyu tried their best to utilize their cursed techniques to defeat Itadori, but they were overwhelmed by Itadori's punches.

5) Sukuna versus Ryo Ishigori

Sukuna (left) and Ryo (right) (Image via Shueisha)

The battle between the main antagonist of the series, Sukuna, and a reincarnated sorcerer from the past named Ryo Ishigori was one of the shortest Jujutsu Kaisen fights of the Culling Game. Sukuna pulverized the reincarnated sorcerer in the clash.

This fight was just a stroll in the park for the King of Curses, who casually ended Ishigori's life while traveling towards Yorozu, who got reincarnated into Tsumiki's body. Ishigori tried to attack the King of Curses but all was futile because Sukuna had just awakened his true self after the bath ritual.

Sukuna versus Yorozu and 4 other Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Culling Game that surpassed all expectations

1) Kinji Hakari versus Hajime Kashimo

Kashimo (left) and Hakari (right) (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most adrenaline-fueled Jujutsu Kaisen fights of the Culling Game, in it, the Jujutsu High dropout went against the legendary sorcerer in a one-on-one battle that comprised hand-to-hand combat, a display of cursed techniques, and the complete demonstration of Hakari's domain expansion 'Idle Death Gamble.'

Kashimo's anti-domain technique, Hollow Wicker Basket, was also revealed against Kinji's domain, as the fight involved continuous exchange of attacks, which made it worth every panel.

However, Kinji continuously hitting the jackpot in his domain expansion activated his 'unkillable mode' so many times that Kashimo got overpowered eventually. Kinji Hakari came out as the winner of this showdown.

2) Maki Zenin, Hagane Daido, and Rokujushi Miyo versus Naoya Zenin

Naoya's domain expansion (left) and Maki killing Naoya (right) (Image via Shueisha)

The fight that made Maki capable of standing toe-to-toe against the King of Curses in the final battle, this Jujutsu Kaisen battle was one of the most over-the-top amazing fights of the Culling Game. Hagane Daido was a reincarnated swordsman, while Rokujushi Mayo was a reincarnated sumo wrestler.

After being defeated by Maki, Naoya returned as a vengeful spirit to the Culling Game to take her down. Maki, who had already awakened her powers due to Mai's death, tried her best to overwhelm him but she was missing something. Noritoshi also accompanied her but he couldn't do much. Things changed when Hagane held off Naoya and Maki went into Rokujushi's domain to learn what she was missing.

As she emerged out of the domain, she was a better fighter than before, but Naoya, who had now grown impatient, used his domain expansion 'Time Cell Moon Palace.' This sure-hit ability of his domain rendered the reincarnated sorcerers immobile, but as Maki is someone with zero cursed technique, she sneaked up to Naoya and slashed him in half.

3) Sukuna versus Yorozu

Sukuna (left) and Yorozu (right) (Image via Shueisha)

The last chance for Yorozu to profess her love for the King of Curses, this was one of the best Jujutsu Kaisen fights of Culling Game that surpassed all expectations. The fight was between Sukuna (who had taken over Megumi Fushigoro's body) and Yorozu (who had reincarnated into Tsumiki Fushigoro's body).

Yorozu was Sukuna's lover since the time when they existed as cursed sorcerers centuries ago. Now that the Culling Game had united them, they went against each other without holding back. Sukuna also had Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique at his disposal, so he teased her by not using his cursed technique.

Yorozu fought with her all and even used her domain expansion 'Threefold Affiction' in hopes of at least overpowering the King of Curses for a while. But Sukuna answered almost every strike of hers with Mahoraga's cursed technique and adapted to her every move, eventually defeating her. Megumi's soul fell into utter despair after witnessing her sister die at his own hands.

4) Yuki Tsukumo and Choso versus Kenjaku

Yuki (left), Kenjaku (middle), and Choso (right) (Image via Shueisha)

Yuki Tsukumo's last dance in the story, this was one of the most over-the-top mindblowing Jujutsu Kaisen fights of the Culling Game, if not the entire series. The fight was between the special-grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo and one of the primary antagonists of this series, Kenjaku, with the former assisted by the death painting, Choso.

After staying behind to protect Tengen in the Tombs of the Star, Yuki, and Choso were ready to face the worst, and that was what they got when the powerhouse Kenjaku himself visited to absorb Tengen. Choso started the fight as Yuki kept formulating a way to defeat Kenjaku. The death painting was utterly overpowered by Kenjaku and the latter even revealed his control over gravity as a showoff.

Fortunately, this gave Yuki a lead to destroying Kenjaku and she made her entry into the battle. She gave Kenjaku a good beating, prompting him to activate his domain expansion 'Womb Profusion' in the end. But Yuki didn't stop and kept attacking and started using her cursed technique 'Star Rage' to increase her virtual mass.

Kenjaku could feel the pressure and used miniature forms of his ultimate technique Uzumaki to at least slow down Yuki's advancements towards him. Ultimately, Yuki had no chance of defeating the antagonist, so she increased her virtual mass to the maximum, creating a literal Black Hole as a last chance of victory against Kenjaku. Unfortunately, her sacrifice meant nothing, as Kenjaku escaped the Black Hole and seized Tengen.

5) Yuta Okkotsu versus Takako Uro versus Ryu Ishigori

Uro (left), Yuta (middle), and Ryo (right) (Image via Shueisha)

The ultimate fight between three talented cursed sorcerers, this showdown was one of the best Jujutsu Kaisen fights of the Culling Game. It involved the special-grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu, a reincarnated assassin named Takako Uro, and a reincarnated sorcerer Ryu Ishigori.

Although this fight was a three-way, the pressure was on Yuta, who had to defeat these two to gather intel. Takako went against Yuta at the start as the special-grade sorcerer was overpowered by her cursed technique. Ryu then entered and overpowered Yuta with his cursed energy output, thus making it even harder for Yuta to continue. As these two reincarnated spirits engaged in a battle, Yuta summoned Rika.

The fight changed tides as Yuta started using his cursed technique against them. Eventually, it reached a moment where all three sorcerers activated their domain expansions, which had never been seen in any other Jujutsu Kaisen fight. After this, Uro got kicked out of the three-way and Ryu enjoyed hand-to-hand combat with Yuta until the former was defeated by the special grade.

