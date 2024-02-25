5 most confusing Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen (& 5 easiest to understand)

Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the most confusing cursed techniques, which could take a whole lecture to explain to some fans. Cursed techniques are simply techniques or acts that exhaust the user's cursed energy and damage the opponent. As simple as the concept of a cursed technique may be, sometimes understanding it is not easy.

Cursed techniques are needed for survival in the sorcerer world, as without these techniques, a sorcerer is as good as useless. Itadori Yuji, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, was introduced as a person with little affinity for cursed energy and no cursed technique.

However, he is now considered one of the strongest sorcerers because he practiced to maintain his place in the jujutsu world. This article will discuss some of the most confusing cursed techniques, along with some that are relatively easy to interpret.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

Limitless, and 4 other confusing cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen that are hard to interpret

1) Black Flash Technique

Black Flash as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Black Flash is an advanced cursed technique that only the most proficient cursed sorcerers can use in Jujutsu Kaisen. In this technique, the sorcerer releases his cursed energy in a time interval of one-millionth of a second of a physical hit. This amplifies the power of the hit and makes it lethal to the opponent.

Other than this, there has been no explanation as to how much cursed energy is required for this technique or if a person can die using it. It makes Black Flash one of the most confusing cursed techniques. So far, this technique has been displayed by special-grade and first-grade sorcerers, as well as special-grade cursed spirits.

2) Ratio Technique

The Ratio technique as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Ratio Technique, original to Kento Nanami, is one of the most confusing cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. In this technique, Nanami divides his opponent's body into several lines and strikes at a ratio of seven to three. This ratio point is the weak point of the opponent.

As discussed, this cursed technique requires calculations and the concept of ratio points, which not many people know of. Although this technique sounds cool and convenient, understanding it could be a hassle.

3) Limitless Technique

Limitless as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Limitless technique, original to the Gojo clan, is one of the most confusing cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the series, this technique has been displayed by Gojo Satoru.

Limitless involved Gojo Satoru bringing the concept of infinity into reality and using it to bend space-time. Gojo's domain expansion, Infinite Void, uses this cursed technique as a sure hit and is even more confusing than the cursed technique.

'Infinity' as such sounds like an overpowered thing, but to fully understand its concept, a physicist is needed alongside the attention of the viewer. Gojo Satoru is the strongest sorcerer in history, which makes this cursed technique more suited for him.

4) Star Rage Technique

Star Rage being used against Kenjaku, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Star Rage is a cursed technique original to Yuki Tsukumo in Jujutsu Kaisen and involves adding virtual mass to the sorcerer and their cursed tool, which in Yuki's case is Garuda (a snake-like Shikigami).

Virtual mass is what makes this one of the most confusing cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. This term is something that is not used in everyday life and could even seem out of reach to some fans.

Virtual mass is not the actual mass (the weight) of the sorcerer but a virtual weight that the sorcerer can use to inflict damage on her opponent. An object with infinite virtual mass is termed a black hole, which Yuki Tsukumo displayed at the climax of her fight with Kenjaku as she kept adding virtual mass to her actual body.

5) Rika Manifestation Technique

Rika (left) and Yuta (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Rika Manifestation is a technique original to Yuta Okkotsu and one of the most confusing cursed techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. In volume 0 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta lets Rika pass on, as he is the one who created her as a cursed spirit.

However, later in the Shibuya arc, Rika's cursed spirit was still with Yuta as his cursed technique. It made it confusing to fans as to how she returned, even though she has passed on.

After Rika dies, Yuta creates a husk for Rika's soul to stay in. The husk was the Queen of Curses. After Rika's soul passes on, the husk stays with Yuta as his cursed technique, which is linked to his 'Copy' cursed technique, according to fans.

Blood Manipulation Technique, and 4 other least confusing cursed techniques that are much easier to understand

1) Contractual Re-creation Technique

Contractual Re-creation Technique as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Contractual Re-creation is a cursed technique original to Reggie Star, who appears in the Culling Games arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. This technique gives its sorcerer the ability to reproduce objects that are present on contracts, like receipts.

The concept of this technique is pretty simple: be it a fridge, house, construction pipe, or anything else, as long as it is present on the receipt, the sorcerer can reproduce it.

2) Cursed Spirit Manipulation Technique

Cursed Spirit Manipulation as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Cursed Spirit Manipulation is a technique original to Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen and is one of the easiest to interpret. The concept of this technique revolves around the sorcerer exorcising a cursed spirit and later engulfing it to control it as his servant.

The Maximum Technique of Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Maximum Uzumaki, is an even easier concept to understand. It involves concentrating all the cursed spirits in possession of the sorcerer and firing them at the opponent.

3) Blood Manipulation Technique

Blood Manipulation as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Blood Manipulation Technique is a technique original to the Kamo clan in Jujutsu Kaisen and is exactly what it sounds like. This technique allows its users to manipulate or control their blood and use it as an offensive weapon against opponents.

The control over blood is accompanied by a more controlled blood flow, as using blood outside could cause excessive blood loss. The cursed spirit Choso has also displayed this cursed technique and has combined his cursed spirit abilities with it to use more innovative attacks like Supernova.

4) Cursed Speech Technique

Cursed Speech Technique as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Cursed Speech Technique, original to the Inumaki clan in Jujutsu Kaisen, is one of the easiest cursed techniques to interpret. In this technique, the speech of the sorcerer is imbued with cursed energy, which affects the action taken by or on the opponent.

The technique is also accompanied by some countermeasures. The sorcerer is affected by the command they give, as the bigger the command, the harsher the effect on the sorcerer: a fairly simple concept to understand.

5) Comedian Technique

Comedian Technique as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Comedian is the cursed technique original to Fumihiko Takaba, who appears in the Culling Game arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. This technique allows the user to recreate the scenarios that he thinks are funny, thus giving him an edge over his opponent.

This technique is accompanied by the confidence of the sorcerer. If the sorcerer loses confidence in himself as a comedian, the scenarios turn back to normal—until he regains confidence in himself.

These were the five most confusing and five easiest-to-understand Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen.