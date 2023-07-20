10 Jujutsu Kaisen facts everyone forgets

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular modern anime series in recent times and its recognition is only bound to grow with the second season of the aforementioned anime. The story of Yuji Itadori as the vessel of Ryomen Sukuna, the charisma and personality of Satoru Gojo, and villains as complex as Suguru Geto have made this franchise one of the best in modern times.

There are also a lot of interesting facts regarding Jujutsu Kaisen that many are unaware of. Therefore, here are, in no particular, ten facts about the series that a lot of people may have forgotten.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

The original one-shot and nine other interesting Jujutsu Kaisen facts that people may not remember anymore

1. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was originally a standalone story

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wasn't originally going to be canon (Image via MAPPA).

A lot of people these days don't know that Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the story arc starring Yuta Okkotsu as the protagonist, was originally a one-shot published in 2017. Author Gege Akutami didn't have a clear idea of the story and just wanted to draw and write something he thought was cool, with this one-shot being the end result.

This is why Yuta is the protagonist and not Yuji Itadori, and this is why elements such as Satoru Gojo's strength and Suguru Geto's characterization are a bit inconsistent with what was shown in the main story of the manga. Akutami thought to make it non-canon but ultimately chose to use it, adding the vast majority of these characters to the main series.

2. Satoru Gojo has a sweet tooth

Gojo likes candy a lot (Image via MAPPA).

Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and also one of the most peculiar. His natural talents as a sorcerer, the important clan he comes from, his weird behavior and an even weirder sense of humor have made him a very beloved figure in the anime community.

So, it's not surprising to see that Gojo has some interesting likes. One of the most notorious examples of this is the fact that he has a sweet tooth as he started to consume sugar to boost his brain's power, which ended up with him loving candies and similar things.

3. Sukuna's fingers taste like soap

Sukuna's fingers taste like soap (Image via MAPPA).

Ryomen Sukuna is the King of Curses and he is trapped inside protagonist Yuji Itadori's body. The earlier parts of the story are focused on getting Sukuna's fingers so they can be destroyed once and for all, with Yuji eating them one by one. However, author Gege Akutami had some interesting comments about it.

While this has never been stated by Itadori as he eats the fingers, Akutami explained in a Q&A that they taste like soap. The Q&A was part of a Jujutsu Kaisen fan book that was released in 2021 and the answer was a bit surprising, considering that that was probably the last thing people were expecting to associate Sukuna's fingers with.

4. Megumi Fushiguro mourns his Shikigami's deaths

Megumi with two of his Shikigami (Image via MAPPA).

Megumi Fushiguro is one of the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and also one of the most popular. He is often very serious and stoic, which leads to him not showing a lot of his emotions with people around him. However, Akutami has gone on record saying that he has a soft spot for his Shikigami.

The Shikigami are creatures that a few talented sorcerers can summon and Megumi has a wide array of animals that he can use in battle. However, once they are killed, they cannot come back in any shape or form, which has led Megumi to mourn them. This is a side of the character that is not shown a lot in the series.

5. Nanami was going to be a villain

Nanami is a great ally but wasn't always going to be that way (Image via MAPPA).

Nanami Kento is one of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and he was actually the first one Gege Akutami designed for the series. However, there were a lot of changes regarding his role in the story and the author has revealed that he was initially going to be a villain in the series.

While the original concept of Nanami as a character has never been revealed, it is an intriguing one, nonetheless. Regardless, there is no denying that the final product was one of Akutami's best creations.

6. Gojo is a Digimon fan

Gojo is an Otaku as well (Image via MAPPA).

Gege Akutami has been very vocal about his influences and he has no problem in name-dropping them in interviews. However, one of the most notorious examples of Jujutsu Kaisen name-dropping an anime was during the Gojo's Past arc, where Satoru himself quotes the Digimon franchise.

It was already established in some character notes that Akutami wrote that Gojo was a huge Digimon fan and that was shown in that arc when Satoru makes a reference to the series during a casual conversation with Suguru Geto. So, it can be said that he was a bit of an Otaku in his youth.

7. Nobara dyes her hair

That's not Nobara's real hair color (Image via MAPPA).

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the main characters in the series and one of the most popular female characters in modern shonen. Therefore, it's natural that a lot of fans want to know more about this young sorcerer. One of the most curious things about her is the fact that her hair color isn't natural.

She has a darker shade of brown hair, which she dyes to a lighter color. The reason for this is not clear but it has to be said that this color suits her quite well.

8. Nanami has Danish heritage

Nanami is of European descent (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami is known for adding a lot of fun character facts in his manga volumes and one of the most interesting ones was regarding Nanami. And it has been mentioned that the salaryman sorcerer is also of European descent.

Akutami revealed in one volume that Nanami's maternal grandfather is Danish, thus giving him a bit of European heritage. This is something that doesn't happen very often in manga or anime, which is a nice little touch in the series and could also explain in-universe why Nanami has blonde hair.

9. More Junpei scenes were added in the anime because of Akutami's request

Jujutsu Kaisen author asked for more Junpei scenes in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

In one of the Jujutsu Kaisen volumes, Gege Akutami goes on record saying he would have liked to add more scenes to show Junpei Yoshino's personality and kindness. Akutami went as far as requesting a few more scenes in the anime adaptation.

The scenes where Junpei is bullied by his classmates and forms the cinema club were mentioned by Akutami in one of the volumes as a footnote, but it was added in the anime by the author's request. From his perspective, this allowed people to empathize a lot more with him.

10. Mahito is Kohei Horikoshi's favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character

This Jujutsu Kaisen character has a fan in the My Hero Academia franchise (Image via MAPPA).

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has been a huge fan of Jujutsu Kaisen and has even gone on record saying that. Both Horikoshi and Akutami have praised the other's series and it is a known fact that they are good friends, going even as far as watching Evangelion together.

In that regard, Horikoshi made a drawing of Nobara, Yuji, Megumi, and Gojo in 2022, with a written line saying that he loved the series and that he was very fond of Mahito. It is interesting because Mahito holds some physical similarities to one of the major antagonists in My Hero Academia, Tomura Shigaraki, although that could very well be a coincidence.

Final thoughts

The main sorcerer students in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of interesting facts and elements that has made it one of the most popular anime franchise in the world right now. Gege Akutami has crafted a story that has resonated with a lot of people and here's hoping that the final arc in the manga can give the series the great ending that it deserves.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.