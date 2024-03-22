Can Miguel finally give Sukuna a long fight? Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 editor's comment raises suspicion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 has recently been leaked and while the bulk of the events was centered around the fight between Kusakabe and Ryomen Sukuna, most people agree that the biggest twist was the cliffhanger of Miguel's return. He was one of Suguru Geto's underlings during the events in volume 0 of the manga and eventually trained Yuta Okkotsu in earlier arcs in Africa, where Miguel is from.

Miguel's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 was definitely unexpected and felt out-of-left-field for a lot of readers, which is understandable when considering that the character hasn't made a physical appearance in the series since the events of volume 0.

And now the final page of the chapter had the editor stating that Miguel fought Satoru Gojo "on equal footing", most fans want to know if he could keep up in combat with Sukuna, at least while the remaining sorcerers recover.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining if Miguel could give Sukuna a long fight after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254

On paper, there is no information in the manga that suggests Miguel could have a chance against Sukuna after his return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254.

Furthermore, considering how several characters who were heralded as Special Grade or near that category, such as Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, and Maki Zen'in, were also quickly defeated, it wouldn't make any sense for Miguel to do what they couldn't do.

The argument that Miguel fought Gojo "on equal footing" also seems inconsistent when considering that volume 0 didn't have a lot of the established world-building and lore that author Gege Akutami added later.

Furthermore, the movie adaptation of that volume showed Gojo making quick work of Miguel without much effort. For this reason, it wouldn't make sense for Akutami to suddenly give the African sorcerer a massive upgrade in terms of power or endurance.

People like Maki, Yuji, Yuta, and, to some degree, Kusakabe have a lot of experience when it comes to fighting enemies of different styles and power levels, but they still failed in keeping up with Sukuna.

So, on paper and considering what the manga has shown, Miguel shouldn't have enough power to hold Sukuna up for a long period of time.

What could happen in the upcoming chapters?

Miguel, Sukuna, and Kusakabe in the anime adaptation (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 stood out because of Miguel's return but now there is a growing concern in the fandom that author Gege Akutami doesn't know what to do with the story moving forward.

There has been a growing pattern of Sukuna usually fighting a new sorcerer, taking some damage, eventually revealing that he has not been taking the fight seriously, defeating said sorcerer, and a new one steps in at the end of the chapter.

This has been going on since Satoru Gojo was defeated, and it is difficult to claim that the excitement has remained.

Some have argued that this story is set for Sukuna to win at the end of the manga, being arguably the first popular shonen antagonist to do such a feat. However, there is also the question of whether the journey to get there in this final arc has been executed in the best possible manner.

Final thoughts

There is nothing in the series that suggests that Miguel can give Ryomen Sukuna a long fight after the former's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254.

Therefore, it is going to see what author Gege Akutami comes up with after doing a comeback for a character that wasn't seen since the events of volume 0.

