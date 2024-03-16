"The greatest hater": Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna gets compared to Dio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in a way nobody expected

Ryomen Sukuna, the primary antagonist of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen series, has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous and terrifying villains of modern times. His ongoing fight against Jujutsu sorcerers in the manga has solidified his status as a natural calamity and the undisputed King of Curses.

Recently, fans compared Sukuna to Dio Brando, another nefarious villain from the popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime. They put the two antagonists together to see who was the 'greatest hater' out of the two of them.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna gets compared to Dio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in a battle of 'haters'

Expand Tweet

In a recent post on X by @JohnnySpittin, the infamous villains from Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, i.e., Ryomen Sukuna and Dio Brando, were compared to determine who was the 'greatest hater' of them all.

The original poster named Dio as the 'Greatest Hater in History,' whereas Sukuna was named as the 'Greatest Hater of Today.' This reference is drawn from the recent Battle of the Strongest in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where the King of Curses faces off against Satoru Gojo, who was revered as the Strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Expand Tweet

The said post on X saw the Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fandoms coming together in surprising harmony as the fans celebrated the two notorious villains of their respective franchises.

The comparison between the two villains was definitely something unprecedented, considering that the two have almost nothing in common other than being antagonists and unconditionally hating the main characters of their respective series.

Fans debate on who the 'Greatest Hater' is between Sukuna and Dio

Fans compare Dio and Sukuna to see who's the bigger hater out of them (image via Sportskeeda)

There is no denying that Ryomen Sukuna and Dio Brando are two of the most menacing and notorious villains in their respective series.

Throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series, the King of Curses displayed a strong sense of hatred for the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, as he was shown to stop at nothing to make the latter suffer. Sukuna took immense joy in laughing at Yuji's suffering and wasted no opportunity to mock him whenever he was at his lowest.

Furthermore, he never seemed to acknowledge Yuji, even in the slightest, despite the rapid pace at which he had progressed as a Jujutsu sorcerer. Although Sukuna has been shown to always acknowledge the strength and progression of his opponents, he has never done the same for Yuji, as he undermined his capabilities at every turn, all while referring to him as nothing more than a 'brat.'

Fans name Dio as the 'greatest hater' of them all (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the contrary, Dio Brando, who was one of the major antagonists of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, possessed a deep-rooted hatred for the Joestar family, who had ironically taken him in and saved him from a life of poverty. From the very beginning, Dio had an unreasonable hatred for Jonathan Joestar and aimed to make his life as miserable as he could.

After becoming an immortal vampire, Dio killed Jonathan's father and burned down his home. His initial battle saw Jonathan emerge victorious and narrowly escape with his life, following which he trained in Hamon to fight Dio. In the end, however, Jonathan ended up dying a tragic death due to Dio's actions, following which the latter took over the former's body.

Ever since Jonathan's death, Dio has been on a never-ending mission to bring ruin to the Joestar bloodline. Even when he lay dormant under the sea, his minions managed to murder Jonathan's son. Afterward, when Dio returned to life with Jonathan's body, he resumed his rivalry against the Joestar bloodline by battling against the latter's grandson, Joseph Joestar, and his great-grandson, Jotaro Kujo.

Expand Tweet

Although Dio eventually met his end during his fight against Jotaro, he continued to haunt the latter's life through Enrico Pucci, who was one of Dio's close followers. As such, Dio's hatred for the Joestar bloodline technically continued even after his death, to the point where the Joestars were temporarily erased from existence by Pucci.

Therefore, fans labeled Dio a 'Generational Hater,' as they joked that his hatred for his enemies extended beyond his grave and transcended time and space.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen artwork's hidden detail hints at Yuji debuting a major power soon

Age of every Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 character, explained

Why Araki had to reset JoJo's Bizarre Adventure after Stone Ocean

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans unearth Araki's true feelings on Jolyne 15 years later