Jujutsu Kaisen artwork's hidden detail hints at Yuji debuting a major power soon

Yuji Itadori's latest power-ups in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have taken the Internet by storm because they didn't just allow him to go toe-to-toe but also revitalized fans' faith in him.

In the past few chapters, Yuji shocked the readers by using the Reversed Cursed Technique and Blood Manipulation in his fight against Ryomen Sukuna. He went on to claim that he had learned these abilities in the one month leading up to the fight, a feat which took even the King of Curses by surprise.

That said, a recent theory was formed in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom about Yuji possibly getting another power-up. The theory stemmed after a fan pointed out an interesting hidden detail in one of the artworks of the characters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen artworks may have subtly hinted at Yuji Itadori getting a new power-up soon

A fan, @iam_samuel5 on X, pointed out that in one of the illustrations of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori's right arm is seen in its human form but the left arm had a monstrous appearance. The illustration the fan was talking about had other Jujutsu Kaisen characters like Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and Maki Zen'in apart from Yuji Itadori.

Another illustration showed both of Yuji's hands in monstrous form, which was noticeably consistent in his fight against Sukuna in the recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

As such, the original poster suggested that this particular change in Yuji's design may indicate that his arms may be a partial transformation. The user also pointed out that he could later take a new shape. They concluded their theory by stating that they believe that Yuji has full control of this transformation.

This is certainly one of the more interesting theories surrounding Yuji's power-ups, which may end up being the key to defeating Sukuna. One particular instance backing up this theory would be when Mahito underwent a transformation during his final fight against Yuji in the Shibuya arc.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

The Cursed Spirit's transformation was only possible since he was aware of his own soul, coupled with the fact that he had the power to alter the shape of others' souls as well. Given the fact that Yuji is aware of the contours of his own soul as well, it is certainly possible for him to be capable of undergoing a transformation similar to Mahito.

The monstrous appearance of Yuji's arms remains a mystery to this day since there was no explanation given by the series creator Gege Akutami regarding the matter. As such, fans have been left to theorize on their own about Yuji's arms. Although some theories suggested that it was actually nothing more than a glove, it certainly doesn't seem so at this point in the fight.

As such, the theory of Yuji transforming his body to fight Sukuna might just be possible. However, with no official confirmations as of now, fans would need to wait to see if the theory holds true in the upcoming chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Final Thoughts

Yuji has been able to survive the battle against Sukuna so far primarily due to his Reverse Cursed Technique, which he somehow managed to learn in the one month before the Shinjuku showdown.

He also managed to shock Sukuna by attacking him with the Blood Manipulation: Supernova attack, which certainly caught the King of Curses off-guard. It only remains to be seen what other tricks Yuji has up his sleeve, that would help him end Sukuna's reign of terror once and for all.

