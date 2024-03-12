Jujutsu Kaisen fans shouldn't get excited for Usami (& Gege's record shows why)

Gege Akutami, the series creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, surprised fans by introducing a new character named Usami in chapter 253 of the manga. Considering that the narrative is at a critical point right now, with every sorcerer down for the count in the ongoing battle against Ryomen Sukuna, fans were understandably caught off-guard with the introduction of a new character.

While the identity of Usami is still unknown since they were only mentioned once by Atsuya Kusakabe on the first page of the chapter, fans probably should not get too excited to see the character in action anytime soon, especially since Akutami's track record with introducing new characters doesn't inspire much hope for Usami's debut.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Explaining why fans shouldn't get their hopes up for Usami's debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

As evident from the current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the series creator Gege Akutami tends to get rid of the majority of the characters, either for the sake of the plot or to establish the threat posed by the villains. As such, fans had to frequently bid tearful goodbyes to their favorite characters.

What irritated fans the most was that even the newest characters were killed off quickly and mostly in an anticlimactic fashion. For instance, Hiromi Higuruma, a character introduced in the Culling Game arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, who quickly became a favorite among fans due to his powerful ability, was killed in a rather shocking and underwhelming manner in the current fight against the King of Curses.

Another example would be Hajime Kashimo, a character whose Cursed Technique was hyped up to possibly be the key to defeating Sukuna. That said, the former was promptly dealt with unpleasantly, seeing as to how he only managed to last for not even two whole chapters against the King of Curses.

But compared to the abovementioned names, a character whose potential was completely wasted by Akutami is none other than Yuki Tsukumo, whose death had little to no impact on the story. The fact that she was revered as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era before Satoru Gojo's awakening, made her defeat all the more disappointing.

Lastly, the underwhelming conclusion of the legendary showdown between Gojo and Sukuna also doesn't inspire much confidence among the fans when it comes to Akutami's ability to send off fan-favorite characters. As such, the hype and anticipation surrounding Usami's revelation may be all for nothing.

That said, it's too early to say anything about the recently introduced character as of now. It might just be that Usami's name-drop might not mean anything in the grand scheme of things, for it may have been a one-time mention by Akutami.

Over the past few days, Usami has become a major subject of discussion in the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase. Fans have been theorizing about Usami's importance to the story and whether they may be a character that people already know of.

One of the most interesting theories on the Internet seemed to suggest that Usami was Kusakabe's younger sister, who was briefly mentioned once in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Other theories suggested that Usami was Mei Mei's real name, as there seemed to be a striking similarity between the two names. As of now, however, fans can only wait and see if Akutami decides to follow up on the recently introduced character in the future.

