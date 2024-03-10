Brilliant Jujutsu Kaisen theory confirms who Usami is (& it makes perfect sense)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253, a new character named Usami is introduced, adding depth to its diverse character roster. At the beginning of the chapter, a question is put to "the strong" - Who is the strongest Grade 1 Sorcerer?

Among "the strong," including Mei Mei, Kento Nanami, Gojo Satoru, and Atsuya Kusakabe, Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo unanimously name Kusakabe as the strongest. However, Kusakabe mentions Usami, ruling himself out.

The introduction of Usami has caused quite a stir in the fandom as to what they might be. The article aims to discuss and present a plausible theory about this new addition to the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Convincing theory could be the key to Usami's identity

Following the mention of a certain "Usami" by Kusakabe, the fandom naturally began to wonder and theorize who this person might be. With everything that has happened so far, there is a believable theory that makes sense as to who this new character might be.

Recall that Atsuya Kusakabe has a younger sister. Who she is or where she is, these facts have never been spoken about. The theory states that "Usami" could be the name of his younger sister. Moving forward, the reason that the three sorcerers, i.e., Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo, labeled Kusakabe the strongest could be because of his sister.

There may have been a time when Kusakabe and his sister, "Usami," functioned as a duo. Given the swordsman's abilities, he is more oriented towards defense. To balance it out, "Usami" could have been more offense-oriented, which combined with her older brother, made them the perfect pair.

But likely, an unfortunate incident that rendered her unable to continue as a sorcerer requires her brother to care for her. This explains why he prefers to avoid confrontation and combat so much.

The theory further adds another interesting bit. At the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is mentioned that one of Masamichi Yaga's Cursed Corpses, Takeru, was created from the soul information of Kusakabe's nephew. Putting two and two together, it was his sister's son, who had suffered something unfortunate and required Yaga to intervene and piece his soul's information into a Cursed Corpse.

It is then seen in Jujutsu Kaisen that Yaga takes Takeru to meet his wheelchair-bound mother. Upon correctly deducing that the woman is his mother, the lady springs out of her wheelchair and rushes to hug Takeru with tears of joy.

Final Thoughts

This Jujutsu Kaisen theory on who "Usami" might be seems quite convincing. So far, only a single mention has ever been made of Atsuya Kusakabe's sister. Apart from that, the part about his nephew's soul being pieced into a Cursed Corpse is the only other bit.

Among all the sorcerers known to the fandom, he is the only one who prefers not to battle and would rather sit on the sidelines. Given, that he was instrumental in the Jujutsu High sorcerers' training a month prior to the big fight. He also played a crucial role in coming up with their plan of attack should Gojo fail to take down Ryomen Sukuna.

But after all this, he did not want to descend upon the battlefield until absolutely necessary. He did save Hiromi Higuruma from Sukuna's slashes. Now, with no one left, Kusakabe is the last man standing and likely the sorcerers' only hope, even if it means holding off the Demon King until someone arrives.

