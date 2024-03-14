"Gojo is a fraud": Jujutsu Kaisen fans furious as Naruto fanbase downplays Gojo's skills

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen series is currently at the peak of its popularity, as fans widely regard it as one of the best modern shonen animanga series. As such, it has often drawn comparisons to other legendary shonen anime, especially Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka has often spoken about the influence that Kishimoto's magnum opus had on his manga, the respective fanbases of the two anime series seem rarely to see eye to eye.

In a recent post shared on X that put Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo against Naruto Uzumaki in a hypothetical matchup, fans of the two popular franchises engaged in a heated war of words against each other, where some of the Naruto fans tried to downplay Gojo's skills, even going so far as calling him a "fraud."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Naruto fans downplay Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo in a heated war between the two fanbases

A recent post on X pitted the two central characters from Jujutsu Kaisen and the Naruto series, Satoru Gojo and Naruto Uzumaki, in a hypothetical matchup, which would focus only on the martial arts skills of the two characters.

As expected, fans of the two franchises got into a heated argument in no time, with each side backing up their favorite characters and listing their respective feats. It didn't take much time for the fans to start downplaying and undermining both characters either, as some of the Naruto fans started calling Gojo a "fraud," claiming that his hand-to-hand combat abilities aren't that impressive.

It's important to remember that during arguments like these, fans often tend to be subjective rather than go by the facts, mainly due to their biases toward their favorite characters.

The accusation of Gojo being a 'fraud' stemmed mainly from the outcome of the character's recent fight against Ryomen Sukuna, where the former met a brutal and devastating end at the hands of the King of Curses.

Although he had a pretty impressive showing during the Battle of the Strongest Sorcerers, Gojo came up short against his opponent despite getting extremely close to putting the latter at death's door.

However, before their fight, Gojo had confidently declared that he would win the battle against Sukuna.

A heated war of words ensues between the Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto fans

Naruto fans completely undermine Gojo's strength and skills (image via Sportskeeda)

The post shared by @King_Sukunaaa on X saw a heated exchange take place between the fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto franchise, where Satoru Gojo's reputation as the 'strongest sorcerer of the modern era' was heavily downplayed.

The post, which placed the two characters against each other to determine who was a better hand-to-hand combatant, resulted in the two fanbases undermining both characters by comparing their feats.

Satoru Gojo was hailed as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, as he remained unrivaled throughout most of his life. While Gojo initially relied on his Cursed Technique and other destructive abilities, he eventually became an adept hand-to-hand fighter following his fight against Toji Fushiguro. His close combat skills are impressive, as seen during his fight against Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Sukuna in the recent chapters of the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans defend Gojo and claim that he can easily defeat Naruto in martial arts (image via Sportskeeda)

However, Naruto Uzumaki had been training in close combat since childhood, as he aimed to become the strongest ninja in his village one day. Throughout the series, his strength and skills vastly improved to the point where he achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage of Konoha.

Furthermore, his fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki saw him going blow for blow against his opponent, which certified his status as one of the strongest hand-to-hand combatants of his series.

While it cannot be said who will emerge victorious in a hypothetical fight against Gojo and Naruto, one thing is sure. Both characters are some of the strongest characters of their respective series and have left a lasting impact on fans with their presence.

A comparison between the two should only be taken in good spirits instead of resulting in an all-out battle between the fandoms.

