Jujutsu Kaisen: The updated official character description finally settles the Yuta vs. Hakari battle

Yuta vs. Hakari is one of the great debates in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, owing to how both characters have been praised for their natural talent for sorcery. They were two of Satoru Gojo's best and most talented students, which is why fans of both the characters are constantly arguing about who is the strongest, although recent events may have settled that discussion.

Weekly Shonen Jump has recently released the fourth popularity poll of Jujutsu Kaisen and this comes with some character descriptions. This is what might finally settle the Yuta vs. Hakari debate in the fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

A recent Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll has settled the Yuta vs. Hakari debate

Expand Tweet

The Yuta vs. Hakari debate has been going on for quite some time in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom because they were both heralded as Satoru Gojo's most talented students, leading to questions about who is the strongest. However, now that Weekly Shonen Jump has released the series' fourth popularity poll, Yuta's character description has a line that says he is "only second to Gojo Satoru in unusual abilities".

This line has kicked the fandom into overdrive because it seems to confirm that Yuta is the strongest character among the sorcerers after Gojo, and while there is enough evidence throughout the series to justify that, the description doesn't explicitly state it. It also doesn't clearly state whether he is the second strongest in the group.

Of course, this could be a case of overanalyzing, and one could take the description as confirmation that Yuta is the strongest in the Jujutsu world after Gojo, although the way it was written is open to interpretation. However, there is also a very good chance that the fandom is not going to stop the Yuta vs. Hakari debate until the series concludes.

The Yuta vs. Hakari debate and their roles in the story

Yuta and Hakari (Image via MAPPA, Shueisha, and @oopsiediasies on X)

The Yuta vs. Hakari debate was also the direct result of how both characters were introduced in the main Jujutsu Kaisen story. They were poised to have prominent roles throughout the manga. This has been further cemented in recent chapters of the story, with Yuta dealing with Ryomen Sukuna and being the one responsible for taking Kenjaku down, and Hakari being the one dealing with Uraume since Satoru Gojo was taken down.

They are heralded as the two strongest sorcerers after Gojo because they have a degree of mastery over their Domain Expansion and proved during the Culling Game arc that they are among the most capable users of Cursed Energy. However, while they may play a significant role against the likes of Sukuna and Uraume, there is also a very good chance that they are going to die before the series concludes.

Final thoughts

The Yuta vs. Hakari feud seems to have concluded thanks to the fourth Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll and how it pointed out that Satoru Gojo was the only sorcerer who was stronger than Yuta. This implies that Yuta is stronger than Hakari, thus settling the debate.

Related articles

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Hakari intentionally dragging out his fight against Uraume? Motives explored

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Hakari vs Yuta feud, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Yuta call Hakari stronger than him? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Hakari isn't a Special Grade sorcerer, explored