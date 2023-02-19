JoJoLands: Is Jodio the alternate Dio Brando? Explained

The first chapter of the ninth part of author and illustrator Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series, entitled The JoJoLands, premiered on Friday, February 17, 2023. Fans met protagonist Jodio Joestar, who lives in Hawaii with Dragona Joestar and mother Barbara Ann Joestar.

While some fans were hoping for Jodio to be an alternate version of Giorno Giovanna based on his character design, his name has left some fans believing he is an alternate Dio Brando. A line by Jodio in The JoJoLands chapter 1 has also led fans to question whether he really is an alternate version of Dio Brando. However, there’s a very clear answer to this question, and it’s one that some fans may not like.

Follow along as this article fully explores whether or not JoJoLands protagonist Jodio Joestar is an alternate version of Dio Brando.

JoJoLands chapter 1 introduces a protagonist so morally ambiguous that fans are questioning if he’s Dio reincarnate

Araki used DIO's catchphrase for Jodio's intro, absolute mic drop

I need more people to know that even though it got translated as 'this boy, Jodio Joestar,' the raw text is even better, it says 「Kono Jodio Joestar ga...」Araki used DIO's catchphrase for Jodio's intro, absolute mic drop

The opening pages of The JoJoLands chapter 1 see Jodio Joestar introducing himself to readers, emphasizing that the story of the upcoming part will be one about how he got rich. While unofficial English translations were unsuspecting enough, the original Japanese used language is similar to the speech patterns of another franchise character.

Per Twitter user and apparent JoJo’s fan @saikonihai (highdio), the raw text sees Jodio introduce himself by saying, “kono Jodio Joestar ga.” This mirrors the catchphrases of the original Dio Brando, famously used in the Japanese language version of the very first episode of David Productions’ anime adaptation.

Combined with the obvious references to Dio and his son Giorno in Jodio’s name and overall character design, fans are debating whether or not Jodio is an alternate version of Dio. The use of the term “alternate version” stems from the fact that The JoJoLands, like JoJoLion and Steel Ball Run before it, takes place in a different universe from the original six parts of the series.

Dio Brando family line merging with the Joestar line thru marriage potentially is wild. Like there was no body snatching this time

However, it’s quite clear that Jodio is not meant to be an alternate version of Dio Brando. One of the strongest reasons for this conclusion is that fans have already seen an alternate version of Dio in the form of Diego “Dio” Brando from Steel Ball Run. Here, he served as an antagonist to Johnny Joestar, the new universe’s alternate version of Jonathan Joestar, who was the original Dio’s rival.

With this in mind, it’s impossible for there to be two alternate versions of Dio Brando. While Steel Ball Run sees an additional Diego “Dio” Brando brought into the Corpse World, where the part takes place, by Funny Valentine’s D4C Stand, this is still Diego “Dio” Brando. In other words, it’s merely a backup of the sole alternate version of Dio rather than a second alternative overall.

Hence, it’s clear that JoJoLands’ Jodio Joestar is not the alternate version of Dio Brando. If Jodio has any relation to Dio at all, it will likely be revealed that he is a descendant of Diego “Dio” Brando via his father’s side, with that section of his family history still unknown.

In any case, Jodio is certainly not the alternate version of Dio.

