Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel is "physically built different" for Sukuna to handle (and chapter 255 proves it)

Miguel's return in the latest chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was not something that many could anticipate, but at the same time, it didn't really surprise anyone at this point of the story.

Although a lot of people didn't really hold out much hope for his chances of giving Sukuna a tough fight, their opinions changed drastically following the release of the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255.

As seen in the alleged spoilers for the upcoming chapter, Miguel had a pretty impressive showing against the King of Curses, as he easily dodged the latter's attacks and even managed to land a solid punch on him.

Additionally, Miguel was also confirmed to be literally "built different" by one of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers in the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255: Satoru Gojo's claim about Miguel being "built different" may give the latter a huge advantage against Sukuna

In chapter 254 of the manga, Miguel made an unexpected return to the narrative by saving Ui Ui and joining the fight against Sukuna.

His return caused quite a huge stir in the fanbase, especially since he was a character who was last seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie.

As seen in the spoilers for the upcoming chapter 255 of the manga, Miguel squared off against the King of Curses, alongside his former ally, Larue.

During the fight, Miguel ended up surprising both Sukuna as well as the readers, as he managed to effortlessly evade the barrage of slashes sent towards him.

In fact, he was seen dodging, ducking, and even jumping in between them, a feat which almost no one thought was possible.

The revelation of Miguel's Cursed Technique was also another highlight of the chapter. As per the spoilers, it is called 'Hakuna Lana', and it allows his body to catch a rhythm to dodge curses and enhance his own physical abilities.

By using this unique technique, he managed to easily dodge Sukuna's slashes, and even countered with a solid punch.

In a flashback scene, Satoru Gojo was seen along with Yuta and Miguel in the latter's hometown of Kenya.

Here, Gojo was seen explaining 'Hakuna Lana' to Yuta, as he described it as an ability that can buff Miguel's strength, while simultaneously debuffing his opponent.

Satoru Gojo praises Miguel's strength in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 (image via MAPPA)

Gojo also praised Miguel's strength and toughness in this chapter, claiming that the latter's physical abilities were 'truly frightening'. According to him, majority of the Jujutsu sorcerers are Japanese, who use Cursed Energy to strengthen their bodies.

However, this doesn't apply to Miguel. According to Gojo, the latter's 'rare skeletal structure' and muscular physique automatically made him a force to be reckoned with, as compared to a Japanese sorcerer.

That said, Miguel didn't really take kindly to this statement, as he refuted Gojo's claim by saying that he was special simply because of his own capabilities.

While his initial appearance may have spurred some doubts among the fanbase, they all seem to have vanquished after fans witnessed his fight against Sukuna.

Currently, he is backed up by Larue, Yuji, Choso, and Maki, as the five sorcerers prepare to end Sukuna's rampage once and for all.

