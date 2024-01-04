Jujutsu Kaisen officials bring Sukuna vs. Gojo to reality in the most creative way possible

Jujutsu Kaisen is by far the most popular anime and manga property at the moment. Now, it seems that two of Japan's most popular newspapers are participating in the whole Satoru Gojo-Ryomen Sukuna debate. On Thursday, January 4, 2024, it was revealed that the two characters were part of an advertisement by two rival companies, Asahi and Yomiuri.

It was a fun way to compare and contrast the rivalry between these two companies with the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. This is also a great example of the level of popularity the series has gained in recent years, becoming somewhat of a cultural phenomenon worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Two Japanese newspapers share their rivalry through Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo and Sukuna

Two of Japan's most prominent newspapers, Asahi and Yomiuri, made an advertisement depicting their rivalry through the characters of Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the ad, Sukuna represents Asahi and Gojo represents Yomiuri, with both characters' parallels as the strongest being used to reflect the companies' success and rivalry.

It is a fun and clever way of showing the degree of competition these two companies have while highlighting how popular Gege Akutami's manga has become in recent years. Only a few manga series can boast of having their characters used as material for promoting other businesses, which says a lot about the series' success.

It could also be argued that these companies are capitalizing on the aftermath of the fight between Sukuna and Gojo, which is fair to say has had a lot of reactions all over the world.

The appeal of Sukuna and Gojo

Sukuna and Gojo (Image via MAPPA)

Part of the appeal of Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, beyond their character designs, is how their nature as the strongest in the series influences the story. They are both very independent characters who go about their business without caring much about how things work in the Jujutsu world, making them stand out.

Furthermore, they are two of the biggest driving forces of the plot, with the sorcerers trying to end Sukuna once and for all and Gojo being the biggest obstacle the likes of Kenjaku and the Disaster Curses had to face. This, along with the way they fight and the uniqueness of their abilities, has given them a unique status in the anime community these days.