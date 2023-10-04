After Jujutsu Kaisen, Kagurabachi overtakes Chainsaw Man with just 3 chapters

Kagurabachi has been an entire phenomenon in the manga industry in the last few weeks due to a mix of memes and genuine hype for a new shonen series. Now that modern favorites such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover are close to ending, this new series has generated a lot of interest, with its performance in Manga Plus' "hot list" being a great example of that.

Shueisha has a platform called Manga Plus where people can read their series, and they have a "hot list" that shows the most popular in recent weeks, with Kagurabachi rapidly overtaking the likes of My Hero Academia, Spy X Family, Black Clover, and now Chainsaw Man. This goes to show that Hokazono Takeru's manga is gaining a lot of popularity with just three chapters in, and, at least at the moment, the sky seems to be the limit for Kagurabachi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi's success in Shonen Jump's Manga Plus platform, overtaking Chainsaw Man

Kagurabachi gained a lot of interest for being part of Shonen Jump's NEXTWAVE initiative, which was centered around promoting new series, but the hype has taken on a life of its own. Most manga fans online have at least seen a meme of the series or watched other people jokingly call it "the GOAT manga" and things like that, which, in a way, has helped the manga gain a lot more traction.

This has been shown on Shonen Jump's platform, Manga Plus, and their "hot list," which shows the most-read series in recent times, with Hokazono Takeru's overtaking Chainsaw Man on the list. In fact, the series had originally surpassed Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen as well, but the latter rose through the ranks once again with chapter 236, which showed Satoru Gojo's death.

The present and future of the series

While the memes are very fun and it's nice to see a new shonen series getting a lot of attention, it's also worth asking if the manga has any substance to it. Sure, series like Chainsaw Man or Jujutsu Kaisen didn't look as promising at first, but it would be unfair to say that the whole thing this new manga has in its favor is the memes that it has generated.

The story takes place in a world where several swords crafted by blacksmiths have special features and abilities, and young Chihiro is learning from the best of them, his father. However, the story fast-forwards a bit, and now Chihiro is using one of those special blades to get revenge on the Yakuza and several magicians who are connected with them, thus kick-starting the plot.

