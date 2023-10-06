Jujutsu Kaisen 238 turns Sukuna into a God, quite literally

In Jujutsu Kaisen 238, Kashimo meets his demise, and we learn about the attack that led to Satoru Gojo's undisclosed death. The chapter takes an intriguing turn by revealing the reasons behind Sukuna's immense strength and his objectives in reincarnating during the modern era.

This reve­lation not only elevates Sukuna to a whole new level of powe­r but also establishes him as possibly the closest entity to a god in the complex world of Jujutsu Kaise­n. In addition to concluding an important battle, this chapter provides profound insights into the nature of power within the se­ries, portraying Sukuna as an entity that surpasses mortal understanding.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 238 arguably solidifies Sukuna as the strongest being ever

In chapter 238 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna reverts to his original form from the Heian era, reclaiming his ancient power. Kashimo, his opponent, witnesses this breathtaking transformation and is left in awe of the figure radiating absolute perfection.

Kashimo's analysis reveals that Sukuna's immense power stems from his exceptional physicality. As the King of the Curses, Sukuna possesses twice as many arms and mouths as a normal person, giving him an unrivaled advantage among Jujutsu sorcerers.

This unique bodily configuration allows him to seamlessly channel curse­d energy through intricate hand signs while still being able to engage in combat with his other limbs. Additionally, his dual mouths help alleviate strain on his lungs when utilizing chants, granting him a remarkable advantage that surpasses the conve­ntional boundaries of Jujutsu sorcery.

With his impeccable physical body and cursed weapons, Kamutoke and Hiten, Sukuna effortlessly destroyed powerful adversaries. He annihilated the five formidable void generals as well as the Sun, Moon, and Stars squad from the North Fujiwara family.

Even the Dessichin Squad of the Sugawara Clan and the Angels from the Abe Clan are forced to retreat in awe of his overwhelming strength. These triumphs serve as a testament to Sukuna's unrivaled power, solidifying his dominance over both skilled sorcerers and ancient clans.

What sets Sukuna apart in the Jujutsu Kaisen world isn't just his incredible physical abilities but also his unwavering mindset. After se­emingly defeating Kashimo, Sukuna imparts his philosophy in a dream-like encounter, emphasizing that strength is the reason that strong beings like him are admired and loved.

Loneliness should not influence powerful beings like him; they live solely for their strength. Love and fulfillment derived from others mean nothing to him. Sukuna lives by his own set of rules, guided purely by his desires. His lack of purpose in the modern world, his enjoyment of the human experience, and his recognition of his invincibility make him appear godlike.

In summation

In chapter 238 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna unquestionably establishes himself as the embodiment of power within the series. His transformation into his original Heian era form not only showcases his extraordinary physicality, with multiple limbs and mouths, but also highlights his unparalleled mindset.

Sukuna's complete self-ce­nteredness, disregard for norms, and insatiable hunger for strength define him as more than just a formidable antagonist. Repeatedly referred to as such, Sukuna's perfect body and mentality elevate him to a godlike status, albeit a malevolent one. In the intricate world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna stands as a symbol of raw power, encompassing the very essence of a malevolent god.

