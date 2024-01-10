New Dragon Ball Daima info being revealed in January has fans giddy with excitement

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the official website of Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour released the event's schedule. As per the schedule, the event is set to feature a Dragon Ball DAIMA Special Panel. This panel will see Dragon Ball Executive Producer Akio Iyoku make a guest appearance and make some exciting revelations.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is a new original anime from the franchise. However, this time, the franchise creator Akira Toriyama has been directly involved with its production. This anime is set to be released as part of the series' 40th anniversary celebration, given that the original manga began its serialization in 1984.

Dragon Ball DAIMA set to reveal new information in January 2024

According to the schedule posted by the official X account of Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2024, Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to have a special panel on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm PST.

As part of the panel, Dragon Ball Executive Producer and President of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, Akio Iyoku will be making a guest appearance. Mr. Iyoku will be sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the new anime. This might include an explanation of how the series came into being, character sheets, and more exclusive information as well.

Additionally, as per the announcement, the special panel will also display a new artwork by manga creator Akira Toriyama himself.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to be released in Fall 2024.

Fans were left ecstatic when they saw the announcement as they had been waiting for the new Dragon Ball DAIMA announcement. Considering that Akiyo Iyoku was set to be present at the event, fans were expecting huge announcements to be made at the event.

Therefore, most fans commented on with "I'll be there no matter what" memes, displaying their love for the series and expressing how they would not miss it for the world. Some fans wished for January 28 to come sooner as they could not wait for the special panel.

Meanwhile, others began to speculate what they could witness at the special panel. Considering that the initial teaser trailer was released back in October 2023, several fans were hoping that the special panel would give fans a new trailer.

That said, some fans still weren't so keen about Dragon Ball DAIMA. Fans wanted the continuation of Dragon Ball Super anime. Hence, they did not care about an original story anime by the franchise.

Lastly, some fans were disappointed by the event's planning. As per the event, the panel was set to be similar to New York Comic Con 2023 where only the people present at the venue were able to witness the new information about the anime live. Meanwhile, other fans had to wait until the anime's official sources released the same through their social media accounts. Hence, fans wished for the event to conduct a live stream as well.