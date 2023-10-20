"The Raid Kaisen": Jujutsu Kaisen blows fandom away with Choso vs Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is in full swing, and the fight is taking place between Yuji Itadori and Choso. While MAPPA’s consistently high-quality animation satisfied the fanbase, this episode surpassed everybody’s expectations. The animation was incredibly well done, and more importantly, the fight choreography was seamless, smooth, and impactful.

Another reason for the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase’s excitement was the reference that the latest episode made. The fight choreography was loosely based on what is considered to be one of the best martial arts films, Raid 2.

The incredibly popular fight scene that takes place between Rama and the assassin in the kitchen was an inspiration for the animators at MAPPA. This crossover led to the fanbase dubbing this particular episode "The Raid Kaisen."

Both Yuji and Choso prepared to fight each other and assumed similar stances. Following that, the two engaged in hand-to-hand combat, showcasing a similar sequence of moves that were seen in the Indonesian martial arts film. Here’s how the fanbase reacted to the recent episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans go berserk over Raid 2-inspired fight sequence

A majority of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase was hyped for the fight between Yuji Itadori and Choso. It’s safe to say that fans weren’t disappointed when the episode dropped. In fact, a new name emerged for this incredible crossover: “Raid Kaisen."

It is quite clear that Gege Akutami’s anime series paid homage to the cult classic martial arts film. Fans were quite impressed by how fluid the animation was. The result was incredible, and fans also acknowledged the sheer difficulty of animating scenes like this. Fans also took the time to appreciate the cinematography aspect, since the choice of angles added another layer of dynamism to this fight.

The fanbase even stated that this was one of the best animated fight scenes that they had seen in recent times. Furthermore, they started referring to Jujutsu Kaisen as "peak" owing to the top-tier animation quality that has been showcased in this episode.

It's safe to say that hand-to-hand combat's fluidity is something that anime lacks these days. However, this anime series brought it back and won over a majority of their audiences.

There was another section of the fanbase that contained connoisseurs of martial arts films. While it's not uncommon for references to be made to film stars like Bruce Lee, seeing Raid 2 certainly shocked a few fans. It's safe to say that this reference was welcomed by most, if not all, fans of martial arts and anime. Fans also highlighted Gege Akutami's reason for referring to the aforementioned film.

That being said, not every Jujutsu Kaisen fan was happy with the outcome. While the idea of using bits and pieces of the choreography from Raid 2 was appreciated, the end result didn't satisfy some people. Some fans found the movements to be a tad bit jarring, which negatively impacted the overall viewing experience.

Final thoughts

It's safe to say that the majority of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase loved the animation quality. The choreography, camera angles, particle effects, soundtrack, and overall execution were incredible. To top it all off, they even referred to Raid 2, which led to the episode being called Raid Kaisen.

That being said, this is just the beginning when we consider the flow of events that are showcased in the Shibuya Incident arc. It will be interesting to see how the anime will adapt other fight sequences lined up in the current story arc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

