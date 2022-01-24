Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173: Release date and time for all regions, what to expect, and more

With chapter 172 signaling the end of Megumi and Reggie’s fight, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 is all set to bring an end to the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc.

While the previous chapters were all about the fight, chapter 173 might shed light on the consequences, and fans are eagerly waiting for the chapter’s release. Here is what we know about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173: Speculations, release date, and more

Release date and time

The simulrelease notice on Manga Plus states that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 will be officially released on Sunday, January 30, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, January 31

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, January 31

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 can be officially read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App. But all three platforms only make the latest three chapters available for free. Readers will have to pay to access the entire Jujutsu Kaisen library.

Recap of chapter 172

In chapter 172, both Megumi and Reggie are getting crushed under the added weight, with Reggie having already fractured his leg and heel. As Megumi crumbles under the weight, Reggie starts to slip under the surface of the shadows and suffocate. He commands one of the cars he had previously submerged into the shadow to lift him up.

It is revealed that Reggie’s summoned objects can only stay as long as he does not command them. Upon fulfilling the command, they disappear.

In order to compensate for the weight of the cars, Reggie reproduces a building and drops it into Megumi’s shadow. However, Megumi cancels his Domain Expansion, and the building destroys the floor of the gym to reveal the pool of water underneath, into which they both fall.

Stranded without curse technique and curse energy, Reggie and Megumi resort to fist-fighting. Reggie, certain that Megumi wouldn’t summon his Divine Dog, lets his guard down, and Megumi uses this opportunity to fatally wound Reggie with Divine Dog’s claws, telling him that his Shikigami are not as weak as Reggie thought. Reggie collapses, and Megumi stands as the winner of the fight.

What to expect in chapter 173

Chapter 172 doesn’t clarify whether Megumi kills Reggie or not. If Reggie is still alive, he could give Megumi some more clues about Kenjaku and the truth of the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173. Megumi may even convince him to transfer his own points to Megumi.

Otherwise, Megumi will have 10 points. He can transfer some of these points to Tsumiki if she had already declared herself as a player in the game. Otherwise, Megumi might go on to collect 100 points by himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 might signal the end of Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc. With this, the manga might move on to where Hakari and Panda are searching for Hajime Kashimo and Hana Kurusu. It is uncertain where Yuta is, or if Maki has entered the Culling Game yet.

With Yuuji and Megumi having accomplished their task, the manga might move forward into getting Gojo out of the Prison realm. Yuuji’s reaction to Megumi having willingly killed two people would be interesting to see, considering his reaction to the Shibuya Massacre and the resulting guilt.

Fans also hope that Takaba and Higuruma, both of whom were set up to be very important characters in the upcoming arcs, but disappeared from the manga soon after, can be reintroduced again in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173.

