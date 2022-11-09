Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 spoilers: Choso forces Kenjaku to reveal his cursed technique, Yuki joins the fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 focused exclusively on the battle between Choso and Kenjaku, with the former losing badly despite his numerous attacks. The vast difference between grade-one and special-grade sorcerers became evident as Kenjaku was able to overpower Choso with only weaker curses from Suguru Geto’s arsenal of cursed spirits.

However, the chapter ended with Choso motivating himself to fight for the sake of his younger brothers, asking them to lend him their strength. The leaked spoilers for chapter 204 give fans a sneak peek of Choso’s ace up his sleeve and reveal how Kenjaku deals with the attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 spoilers show Kenjaku dealing with Choso’s attacks

kise 📌 @yourboykise #jjk204



ini mewek bgt liat covernya, choso the big bro ini mewek bgt liat covernya, choso the big bro #jjk204ini mewek bgt liat covernya, choso the big bro 😭 https://t.co/eFT9wEgjKw

The title for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 has been revealed to be Blood and Oil, Part 3. The spoilers show Choso being motivated by the will of Eso, Kechizu and Yuji, who seem to appear behind him.

The oldest Death Painting Womb is overcome with his emotions, which spur him to fight again. Choso uses his Blood Manipulation in a fashion which is inspired by the deceased Eso and Kechizu’s cursed techniques.

Despite the spoilers being very haphazard, it can be gleaned that Choso uses two new techniques against Kenjaku, although it is not evident how the techniques function. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 raw scans show him initially attacking with a ring-like appendage attached to his back. The technique seems to use toxic blood, which usually infects anyone who comes in contact with it.

:D @w0O0Of #JJK204 #JJKSPOILERS #JJKleaks



the choreography of this fight is so good, it's so satisfying to see choso being so creative with his technique the choreography of this fight is so good, it's so satisfying to see choso being so creative with his technique #JJK204 #JJKSPOILERS #JJKleaksthe choreography of this fight is so good, it's so satisfying to see choso being so creative with his technique https://t.co/aL40flcg2X

In his earlier condescending manner, Kenjaku explains that toxic blood will not work against him, due to him being Choso’s “father.” Kenjaku then unleashes several weaker cursed spirits at Choso, while watching by sitting on a nearby tree branch. The Death Painting Womb changes tactics and detaches his hand from his arm, leaving it connected with just his blood.

Choso uses his hand like a grappling hook, grabbing Kenjaku from his position on the tree and smashing him against the floor. Although he manages to land a hit, Kenjaku seems to have defended against the attack using a cursed spirit as a shield.

Unlike before when he was simply testing the waters, chapter 204 spoilers show Choso fighting more ferociously, causing Kenjaku to tone down his initial arrogance and fight back more seriously.

kise 📌 @yourboykise #jjk204



setelah ratusan tahun, akhirnya tsukumo yuki berantem juga setelah ratusan tahun, akhirnya tsukumo yuki berantem juga #jjk204setelah ratusan tahun, akhirnya tsukumo yuki berantem juga 😍😍😍 https://t.co/L7mFqcweMq

The fight rages on, and Choso uses an Exploding Blood Bomb against his opponent. Kenjaku is forced to dispel it using an unknown cursed technique, one which does not belong to Suguru Geto. Kenjaku curses, realizing that the Death Painting Womb has forced him to reveal his cursed technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 spoilers end with Yuki Tsukumo entering the space with her shikigami, praising Choso for managing to outwit Kenjaku. The spoilers also reveal that the manga will be on break next week, with chapter 205 appearing again in the issue #52 of Shonen Jump Magazine.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 spoilers suggest that the fight against Kenjaku may not signal Choso’s end, as fans had earlier feared. The chapter will not only reveal his full potential as a hybrid entity, born out of a human forced to mate with a cursed spirit, but also provide some clues into the true nature of Kenjaku’s own cursed technique.

With Yuki’s entrance into the fight, Choso will likely get time to recover while an even deadlier battle ensues between Kenjaku and the former Star Plasma Vessel.

Poll : 0 votes