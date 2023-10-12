How old is Sukuna? Age of Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest character, explored

With Sukuna’s victory over Hajime Kashimo in the latest officially released Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, fans are officially ready to declare him the strongest character in the series. While that remains to be confirmed with Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma set to fight him next, fans are in awe of Sukuna’s overpowering strength and skill.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are now taking a greater interest in who Sukuna is as a character, including his origins from several centuries prior in pre-feudal era Japan.

While there isn’t much from series author and illustrator Gege Akutami in this regard, there are some interesting clues and subtle reveals which fans have begun to pick out.

One of the most exciting and intriguing aspects of Sukuna’s origins to Jujutsu Kaisen fans is his age, which has yet to be officially and independently stated in the series. However, thanks to the flashbacks and knowledge of some other key characters whose origins are more identifiable, fans at least know when the latest he could’ve first appeared possibly was.

Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest villain seemingly one of oldest characters in the series alongside Tengen

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen and the series’ author Gege Akutami have yet to give an official, concrete number to what Sukuna’s age is at the current point in the series. However, as mentioned above, there are some subtle reveals and details about Sukuna and other characters which cement a minimum age for him.

According to the unofficial wiki for the series, which is typically reliable and accurate in the information it provides, Sukuna is at least 1000 years old. This lines up with what the average fan will recall from the series, as one thousand years prior to the contemporary events of the story would line up with the later part of the Heian era.

Fans can confirm that Sukuna was indeed alive during the Heian era thanks to Yorozu’s flashback, which revealed her as having been killed by Sukuna in her original life.

Since Sukuna was clearly alive by then, he is at least 1000 years old. The Jujutsu Kaisen wiki’s claim of exactly 1000 years old likely stems from other subtle details which further narrow down this Heian era window.

However, there are a few things to consider regarding Sukuna’s age, especially as it relates to this Yorozu flashback. Based on dialogue and context clues within the flashback, it seems as though Sukuna was already established and well-known enough to be someone considered worthy praying to.

Sukuna also already had Uraume by his side, who seemed to be very devoted to him even so long ago.

With this in mind, it can be estimated that Sukuna was likely first born at least 10 years prior. This would most likely be the rough number of years it would take for him to reach such levels of reverence and garner such a following.

He also seems to be accustomed to this status during the flashback, further supporting such a passage of time up to that point.

It can also be assumed, given that Uraume has found a way to not age as the thousand-plus years since had gone by, that Sukuna also discovered a way to halt or slow his aging process.

As a result, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can confidently say that Sukuna is at least 1,010 years old, and is likely much older than that with the help of a Cursed Technique or a unique application of Reverse Cursed Technique.

