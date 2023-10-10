Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 set to see Yuji and Megumi possibly encounter Toji Fushiguro, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Yuji, Megumi, and Takuma identify the location of the sorcerer who raised the curtain over Shibuya. Following that, Yuji and Megumi identified Jiro Awasaka's ability and defeated him.

Elsewhere, Takuma Ino fought Ogami's grandson, who was soon turned into Toji Zenin. Toji then defeated Takuma.

Nanami Kento may enter the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12

Release date and time

Nanami Kento as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12, titled Blunt Knife, is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

As observed from the previous episodes of the anime, the English-subtitled version of the season will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, October 12

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, October 12

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, October 12

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 12

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 12

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 12

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, October 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, October 13

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 streaming details

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12 will first be broadcast on TBS/NBS in Japan. Soon after, the episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

In India and several Southeast Asian countries, the anime will premiere on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11, titled Summon, Yuji, Megumi, and Takuma try to break the curtain. However, given its strength, the sorcerers deduced that the sorcerer behind the curtain could be at an obvious location.

The Jujutsu sorcerers then located Jiro, Ogami, and her grandson at the top of Shibuya Tower.

Toji Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

While Yuji and Megumi defeated Jiro, Takuma fought Ogami's grandson. However, Ogami managed to finish an incantation that saw her grandson be transformed into Toji Zenin. Toji then defeated Takuma with a single blow.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12, titled Blunt Knife, will most likely see Nanami Kento enter the Shibuya battlefield.

This can be deduced from the episode title as Nanami is the jujutsu sorcerer known for using a blunt knife. Considering that he had left Yuji, Megumi, and Takuma to search for Ichiji, he might soon find out about his colleague's death.

Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, the anime may also show fans what the other sorcerers are doing in Shibuya. Nobara, Maki, and others had entered the location, however, the anime has yet to reveal what they are up to. Additionally, the anime may also reveal Mei Mei and Ui Ui's whereabouts.

