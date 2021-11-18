Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 (Leaked): Raw scans, spoilers, where to read and more

Two-page raw scans from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 were just leaked today, and one significant fan speculation seems to have come true. Here is the breakdown and what to expect from the official release this Sunday.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 leaked scans : Yuuji finally confronts his guilt

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165

Higuruma's Domain, Deadly Sentencing (Image Credit: Shonen jump)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165, we see an epic ongoing fight between Itadori Yuuji and Higuruma, the lawyer. With clever deductions showing his growth, Yuuji finds a loophole and asks for a second trial from Higuruma’s Domain, Deadly Sentencing.

The manifestation Judgeman then accuses Yuuji of committing mass murder in Shibuya, and Yuuji tragically admits to it, leading Judgeman to sentence him to death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 : Yuuji’s guilt

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 166, as Higuruma attacks Yuuji to carry out the death penalty, his sword vanishes. Higuruma then explains to Yuuji that he cannot bear legal responsibilities for the Shibuya massacre because Ryomen Sukuna committed it, not Itadori Yuuji.

Higuruma emphasizes that Yuuji could not control Sukuna, not that he did not or did not want to. The crime and the blame both belong only to Sukuna.

Sukuna and his Domain, Malvolent Shrine (Image credit: Shonen Jump, Coloring: Monta)

But Yuuji continues to insist that he is to blame because he was too weak to control Sukuna. Higuruma says many people are as weak as Yuuji in this respect, and he chooses to help Yuuji because he is weak, and Higuruma can understand him.

Sukuna's taunt to Yuuji in the last episode of the anime (image Credit: MAPPA)

Speculation and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 seems to make Yuuji confront his guilt finally. Through the matter-of-fact logic of Higuruma, Yuuji will have to let go of the blame that he placed on himself.

The speculation that Higuruma will be an excellent ally to Yuuji seems to have also come true in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, as Higuruma agrees to help Yuuji and Megumi, whom we do not see in this chapter either.

While no title has been leaked, Gege Akutami’s art in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 is stunning.

The details of what Higuruma tells Yuuji, how they bond, and what stories they share will be clear once the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 is released. In the meantime, the raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 are available on the readjujutsukaisen website.

Yuuji at the end of the Shibuya Massacre (Image Credit: Shonen Jump, Coloring: Mark)

The official scan of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 will be out on November 21 and can be read on Viz and the Shounen jump app. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Manga is on a break next week, so Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167, which will probably deal with Fushiguro Megumi’s fight, will only be released on December 5.

