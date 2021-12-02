Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 (Leaked Scans): Fushiguro’s return, spoilers, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 was leaked today, and we finally got a change in the Culling Game arc. After a week’s break, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 builds up on all the expectations of the previous chapter.

Here is what we know from the leaked scans and further speculation.

Fushiguro’s fight begins in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 (leaked scans)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 is titled “Tokyo no.1 colony: part 7” and continues the Tokyo colony segment of the Culling Game arc.

Higuruma’s farewell, for now

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 begins with Higuruma using his 100 points to get Kogane to create a new rule in the Culling Game, which lets players transfer points between themselves. Higuruma transfers all of his remaining points to Yuuji, keeping only 1 point for himself so that his Curse Technique isn't removed due to existing Culling Game rules. While he remains an ally to Yuuji, he leaves for his own journey.

It is uncertain if we are going to see Higuruma again, but readers certainly hope so. The leaked scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 don’t shed any light on Higuruma’s past that was hinted at in chapter 166.

Fushiguro’s fight

Reggie tries to negotiate with Megumi (image via king_jin_woo)

Next in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, Kenjaku, in Getou Suguru’s body, is seen speaking in Chinese to a board of authority figures.

Then, after 4 chapters, we finally see Fushiguro Megumi again. After being betrayed by Remi in chapter 163, Megumi was brought to Reggie.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, Reggie asks Megumi to join him. Megumi immediately declines and hides all information about Tengen. As soon as they finish talking, a fight breaks out and Megumi sends Divine Dog after Reggie.

Megumi drops Nue on the intruder (Image via king_jin_woo)

Someone with a ponytail attacks Megumi from behind, but he uses his shadow to attack the intruder and throw him out of the window. Megumi then summons Nue, who drops on the intruder directly from the sky and sends them crashing to the ground. However, Reggie stabs Divine Dog, and it’s left uncertain whether it is destroyed.

In the last panel of the leaked scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, an eyeball drops from the sky and explodes near Megumi.

Speculations

With Higuruma saying his goodbyes to Yuuji in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, it is likely that we won’t see him again until at a later arc. And since Yuuji’s encounter with Higuruma is all wrapped up for now, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 moves fully into Megumi’s fight. Like Yuuji, Megumi has also evolved, and it is likely that we will see more of it in future chapters.

Divine Dog’s fate remains unknown, but if it is gone then Megumi will have lost three Shikigamis so far, with Orochi and the white divine dog.

Kenjaku is in China (Image via king_jin_woo)

The panels in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 of Kenjaku speaking Mandarin Chinese indicate that he traveled to China in order to complete the next step of his plan. While Kenjaku’s plan has always included the world, we have not seen much of the world outside of Japan in Jujutsu Kaisen manga so far. Therefore, these panels open up the possibility of foreign Jujutsushiki or Jujutsu Sorcerers to be incorporated into the Jujutsu Kaisen cast.

Nothing can be said for certain until the official chapter is released. Officially Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 can be read on Viz.com and Manga Plus, as well as in Weekly Shonn Jump on Sunday, December 5, and 4 for certain regions.

The leaked scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 are available on online manga-reader websites and Twitter.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia