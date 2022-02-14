Demon Slayer Season 3: Expected release date, what to expect, rumors, and more

Demon Slayer fans are elated as Ufotable recently made an important announcement. The third season of the series is confirmed, and it has entered the production stage. The Entertainment District arc was highly successful as fans were impressed with the consistent top-tier animation quality shown during fights.

However, Ufotable hasn’t disclosed much information, apart from the fact that the upcoming arc has entered the production stage.

When can fans expect ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 to come out?

The production staff has not released any information regarding the release date or the episode count. However, one can make an educated guess given that the manga has been completed and the series is adapting source material with little to no fillers.

Given the length of the upcoming arc, Demon Slayer might conclude it within 12 to 13 episodes. If the series has decided to include only the Swordsmith Village arc, fans can expect it to be released sometime in February 2023.

However, if the series announces a 24-episode long season, the series might also adapt the Hashira Training arc. If that’s the case, the series might release the entire season in 2024.

However, this information hasn’t been announced by Ufotable. Therefore, readers must take this speculation with a grain of salt.

Note: The upcoming section of the article contains spoilers from the manga.

What to expect from the third season of ‘Demon Slayer’?

The upcoming episode of the series will adapt the next arc, which is the Swordsmith Village arc. Tanjiro breaking or losing his sword is almost a gag right now.

Haganezuka, the swordsmith responsible for crafting the protagonist’s sword, is quite annoyed that he cannot take care of his Nichirin blade. Therefore, the protagonist travels to the Swordsmith village to meet Haganezuka in person.

In the village, he encounters Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, and Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. Thanks to the combined efforts of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Nezuko, and Tegen Uzui, there has been a vacancy in the Upper Moon for the first time in over 100 years.

This arc will feature two Upper Moon demons: Hantengu, Upper Moon 4, and Gyokko, Upper Moon 5.

Fans can anticipate some top-tier animation in this arc as Ufotable has been consistent in the previous arcs. According to the fanbase, the Swordsmith Village arc is considered one of the best arcs in the series.

Note: This article reflects speculation about the new season at this point, so readers should take it with a pinch of salt.

