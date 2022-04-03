Attack on Titan final episode (Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12): Release time for all regions, where to watch, spoilers, and more

The final Attack on Titan episode is just around the corner, and understandably, fans are going wild with anticipation. The series has become one of the biggest names in anime over the last few years, garnering a dedicated fan following among both manga and anime enthusiasts.

The final episode of Season 4 Part 2, the 87th episode overall, is especially crucial, with manga readers of the series bewildered at how Studio MAPPA will manage to conclude this storyline within a single episode.

Even anime-only fans seem unsure of how the story will end, with Episode 86 showing the remnants of the Levi squad finally setting out to look for Eren and stop the Rumbling.

When and where to watch Attack on Titan Episode 87

The countdown has begun and fans worldwide are waiting to finally see what goes down in this final episode. The excitement for Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 (Episode 87) was especially bolstered by the sudden break last week due to Anime Japan 2022, pushing the final Attack on Titan episode back to April 3, 2022.

The final episode, titled “The Dawn of Humanity,” is confirmed to have the usual 25-minute runtime and will be released in Japan at 12:05 AM (April 4, 2022). Due to daylight savings, the timings for the final episode’s release will change with respect to the viewers’ time zones and are as follows:

Pacific Time: 1:45 PM PDT

Central Time: 3:45 PM CDT

Eastern Time: 4:45 PM EDT

British Time: 9:45 PM BST

European Time: 10:45 PM CEST

India Time: 2:15 AM IST (April 4)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM PHT (April 4, 2022)

Australia Time: 6:15 AM ACST (April 4, 2022)

The episode will be aired domestically in Japan on the NHK General TV channel and can be streamed by international viewers on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

Anticipation and viewers’ expectations on Twitter

It is no surprise that Twitter has become the go-to platform for Attack on Titan fans to express their excitement and discuss theories regarding Episode 87, which will be released in a few hours. While some fans are feeling emotional with the series coming to an end, other anime-only fans are more invested in trying to figure out how Isayama will end his masterpiece.

4everbuzz @russell_hetrick Finally caught up on #AttackOnTitan for today’s series finale! It better be like 90 minutes long cause I need answers! Finally caught up on #AttackOnTitan for today’s series finale! It better be like 90 minutes long cause I need answers! https://t.co/4CoSMcD2L5

Even manga fans are intrigued, trying to ascertain if the ending will be manga-compliant or anime-original. A major possibility that fans have brought up is the announcement of a new movie that will conclude and round off the events of the story.

Pepper’s Geek Art @PepperMPepper



The day that determines whether we will Tatakae or Tatakaw.



#aoe #snk #aot This is it guys, the day that will decide whether or not we're wasting our hopes.The day that determines whether we will Tatakae or Tatakaw. This is it guys, the day that will decide whether or not we're wasting our hopes.The day that determines whether we will Tatakae or Tatakaw.#aoe #snk #aot https://t.co/RqdxGljtLd

Many fans have also been uploading subtle clues and spoilers for the upcoming episode, a fair compromise for being unable to express their excitement for whatever will transpire after the events of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 11.

Edited by R. Elahi