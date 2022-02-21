×
Levi and Annie dominate Twitter after Attack on Titan Episode 82 airs

Episode 82 was incredible on multiple levels (Image via MAPPA)
Aratrika Baidya
ANALYST
Modified Feb 21, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Feature

Attack on Titan Episode 82 has just finished airing and it has surprised everyone. As expected from the preview, the aftereffects of the Rumbling were shown and Annie’s return was fleshed out. But surprise returns and an unexpected turn of events have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The episode ended on a cliff-hanger, answering one of the most pressing questions of the season while raising several more. Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief, elation, and confusion.

Note: Major spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 82 ahead.

Attack on Titan Episode 82 makes fans gush over Levi, Annie, and MAPPA’s animation

Episode 82: Sunset#shingeki #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason https://t.co/qcmshdLpA9

Attack on Titan Episode 82, titled Sunset, showed the aftermath of Eren breaking the walls. The people of Paradis are divided in their loyalty, and the Yeagerists take full advantage of it, especially Floch. Unsurprisingly, fans were also divided on what to think of Eren and his actions.

#shingeki spoilersReally disappointed with Eren, he has the ultimate power yet he can't even protect the people he claims he's doing his crazy for? https://t.co/MgWg7PHqGG

Particular praise went to Marina Inoue for capturing Armin’s anguish and his outburst at Mikasa so well. Armin’s proclamation of how he shouldn’t have been the one to come back instead of Erwin also stirred fans’ hearts.

MAPPA and Marina Inoue made Armin not screaming but more stressed and insecure. WE WON#ArminArlert #MikasaAckerman https://t.co/2SfxNpfwlc

However, the episode started with Hitch going in search of Annie, and fans could not move on from there. Annie’s return in the last episode had already garnered a lot of attention, especially considering that she appeared at the very end. But Attack on Titan Episode 82 elaborated upon Annie’s relationship with her father and her experience of becoming a Marleyan warrior.

She's back!#AttackOnTitan #shingeki #AotFinalSeason https://t.co/IiYXlhIFtN
Annie Leonhart #AttackOnTitan #shingeki #進撃の巨人 https://t.co/ADvZsJQzhi
Annie Leonhart- Attack on Titan#Aot #AttackOnTitan #shingeki https://t.co/AbtlY2CXSR

Like Annie in the last episode, a surprise return at the end of today’s episode has also made everyone lose their calm. Multiple people, including Armin and Mikasa, had asked after Levi and Hange in Attack on Titan Episode 82.

Hange y Levi están de vuelta 💥#AttackOnTitan #shingeki https://t.co/xWljhDcFG3

In a post-credit scene, Pieck and Magath meet Hange, who asks for their help in getting her companion, “a harmless man, who barely escaped death,” to safety. Of course, this man is Levi, and while he is in a terrible state, he is very much alive.

LEVI AND HANGE!#shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeason https://t.co/346sXj8q0q
"A harmless guy, who barely escaped death"#Levi #shingeki #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/ZjLsfVOviY

The episode featured only one shot of Levi, but that was enough for fans to flood Twitter with their appreciation for the return of the character. Hange and Pieck got their fair share of attention as well, but Levi easily trumped everyone else.

PIECK FINGER AND HANGE ZOE IN THE NEWEST EPISODE OF ATTACK ON TITAN !!!#shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/sx4k9E1NcE
appeared on the screen for 5 secs and broke the internet, levi ackerman you’ll always be famous #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #shingeki https://t.co/qaMnFEL9fV

However, the show-stealer of today’s episode was undoubtedly MAPPA’s brilliant animation. After receiving negative reactions to part 1 of the final season, MAPPA has done a marvelous job with part 2.

Mappa's colour palette has been firing from all cylinders week after week. #shingeki https://t.co/UYeelFMzh5
Shingeki no Kyojin(進撃の巨人)#82(S4#23) #shingeki #ShingekiNoKyojin #進撃の巨人 #AttackOnTitan 3/3 https://t.co/42pBQjois9
Anime: Attack on Titan#AttackOnTitan #shingeki #進撃の巨人 https://t.co/WTDesD8w3K

The color pallet, the cinematography, and the direction of the episode were completely spot on. The colors especially suited the title Sunset exceedingly well.

Im in love with this shot.. rumbling looks so menacing 🥵🥵 #shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/nSb8PiSZ2Y

In conclusion

this episode was wild #shingeki https://t.co/IGIyztC7wh

Attack on Titan Episode 82 had more elements than the previous one. It shifted between flashbacks and present times, and the scenery often changed. Levi's appearance was a surprise, but fans were relieved that he wasn’t dead. Annie’s experience with her adoptive father is a crucial component and it was translated nicely from the manga.

These rumbling shots are 🔥 #shingeki #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/BXGlYsEUal
Based on the preview, the next episode will most likely focus on Falco’s rescue. However, fans are excited to see where Hange and Levi go from here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
