Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2: Release time for all regions, where to watch and more

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is merely hours away, and fans cannot contain their excitement. One of our generation's most popular shonen anime series is just episodes away from concluding its story.

Fans want to know the platforms that will be airing the show as and when it's released. This article will provide that as well as the relevant release details along with it. Here's everything we know about the concluding season of Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 streaming details

The first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, titled “Judgement”, will be released on January 9, 2022. All thanks to the simulcast agreement, the latest episodes of the series will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. It is noteworthy to mention that the subtitled episode will be available a few hours after the broadcast in Japan. The confirmed release times for various regions are discussed below:

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

Indian Time: 2:15 AM (January 10)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM (January 10)

British Time: 8:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 6:45 AM (January 10)

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 episode 16 recap

This episode from Attack on Titan gave fans enough reason to be hyped as it focused on the interaction between Eren and Pieck. Eren looks for Gabi to call for help on the radio to flush the intruders out in the walls.

Just when Gabi is terrified, Pieck comes in and threatens to shoot Eren in the head if he doesn’t comply with her. But Eren knew she wouldn’t shoot him as her orders involved retaking the Founding Titan, which would be impossible without eating Eren alive.

Pieck indicates that she’s on Eren’s side, leaving Gabi in despair. Eren is cautious and therefore asks Pieck to prove that she will cooperate. She asks Eren to go to the roof with her to point to the location of her comrades. The scene transitions to Yelena, who reveals Zeke’s plan of euthanization to Armin and the rest of the squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

The scene transitions back to Pieck, who takes Eren to the roof. When Eren asks the location of her comrades, she turns around and points right at Eren. When the Jaw Titan almost ate Eren, he barely managed to escape and transform into the Attack Titan.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar