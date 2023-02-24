Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 key frame revealed weeks ahead of release

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2023, with an hour-long special episode. The official trailer for Hajime Isayama's magnum opus series was released on January 17, 2023. Part 3 of season 4 will be divided into two parts, with the first installment released on March 4 and the second scheduled to be released later in the year.

To increase the hype for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, a key frame from the upcoming anime has been recently released on Twitter. In addition, frames from the upcoming release have been used in ads in Japan as part of a marketing strategy to build hype.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Key Frame by Takayuki Sano becomes fodder for anime fans as they share hilarious memes

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 - Key Frame



By Takayuki Sano Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 - Key FrameBy Takayuki Sano https://t.co/QEGERYXbsJ

Illustrated by Takayuki Sano, the key frame that was made for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has been recently released on Twitter, increasing the excitement of the fandom for the upcoming installment.

In the key frame, Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the series, is shown to be in his Founding Titan form. This is the same form that gave him the power to telepathetically communicate with all the subjects of Ymir. Previously, Eren unhardened the walls of Paradis island with his powers and mobilized the Wall Titans. As it happens, he declared war on the rest of the world with the help of the Wall Titans.

Given the hype the release of Sano's key frame has caused within the fandom, many Twitter users have taken to the platform to share memes on the facial structure of Eren's Founding Titan. Some users compared the keyframe to the Giga Chad meme, while most fans compared it to the meme where a guy can be seen flexing his unique cheekbone.

Conclusion

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular contemporary anime and manga series, which has had a runtime of over a decade. The hype fans exhibit on Twitter and the bond they share with characters such as Eren, Levi, and Hange is a unique one that has been cultivated through the years.

Justifiably, the entire AOT fandom is now gearing up to see season 4 part 3 of the franchise. With the series now reaching towards its final stages, many fans are now eagerly waiting to see if MAPPA can do justice to the series with their animation.

Poll : 0 votes