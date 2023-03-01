Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 leak reveals episode 1 details

A recent leak concerning Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 may have revealed the series’ international broadcasting and streaming intentions just days before its release. The leak comes from Twitter user @Kami_Casuals (Project KAMI), a secondary account run by @AniNewsAndFacts (AN&F).

With AN&F being a fairly reputable general anime and manga news source, fans can count on this latest information being somewhat accurate, given their track record. Likewise, the news has created hype around the imminent premiere of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, which fans are now eagerly discussing on social media.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 streaming details reveal intent to split up one-hour special into three episodes

The upcoming "Attack on Titan: Final Season" 1-hour Special Episode will be divided into 3 episodes for the streaming services outside Japan and will be available on the same day. [LEAK]The upcoming "Attack on Titan: Final Season" 1-hour Special Episode will be divided into 3 episodes for the streaming services outside Japan and will be available on the same day. https://t.co/di3nWp7MTH

The aforementioned leak claims that the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to be broken up into three episodes for streaming services outside of Japan. This seemingly confirms speculation that the upcoming series will consist of two one-hour specials rather than weekly episodes.

However, it seems that the series will be broken up into episodes for streaming services. It’s unclear why this division is being made specifically for the special’s availability on international streaming services. Fans at least seem wholly unconcerned with this matter, mainly due to the leak claiming that the special will be available to view internationally on the same day as its Japanese release.

The leak comes several days after an official trailer for the series debuted, with a heavy focus on Hange Zoe, which has fans scared for her fate. Fans also learned the new opening theme for the series would be Under the Tree by SIM. SIM also sang the opening for the second part of the series’ final season, titled The Rumbling.

While the first half of the final season’s third part will air on March 3, 2023, the second half doesn’t yet have an official release date.

Though fans have been told that it will be airing later in 2023, it’s currently unknown exactly when the second part will premiere. That being said, fans can expect it to air sometime before the Fall 2023 season, given typical release cadences for specials of this nature.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is the final installment of the television anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s original manga series of the same name. The series’ first season premiered in April 2013, making its adaptive journey over 10 years long from start to finish.

