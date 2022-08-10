5 jobs that new players must check out in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Jobs are vital in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg, where employment is the main source of revenue. The amount of money that players receive for each job varies.

Players will earn money every time they finish a task in the game. Each time players complete a certain number of tasks, they will be promoted and will earn more money.

Mood affects pay in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg, so the higher a player's mood, the higher their salary.

Players will be able to cash out their checks once they have left their workplace. Checks display a player's earnings along with their username and position. Players will receive an Excellence Award when they attain level 50 in a single job.

There are 12 job vacancies available in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg right now. This article lists five of the best positions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Mechanic, Pizza Baker, and 3 other jobs players can take to earn better and get ahead in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

1) Hairdresser in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Stylez Hair Studio is currently looking for a hairdresser. This position allows players to alter the appearance of NPCs who enter the studio. They can provide customers with various hairstyles and hair colors, depending on what they want. All earnings are estimated using the highest Mood, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed.

Once players stand behind a chair in the salon, a customer will sit down from a single file line. The customer and four separate arrows will now be visible in the mirror in front of them.

Using the first two arrows, players can scroll left and right to select the requested hairstyle. Similarly, they can use the other two arrows to select the desired hair color. The task will be completed when players finish giving the customer what they need.

2) Mechanic in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

A mechanic position is open at Mike's Motors. As a mechanic in this establishment, players will be required to work on a range of vehicles, such as mopeds, vintage motorbikes, and Bloxster DLX2s. They will also have to paint them, add oil, and change their tires.

Once players are at Mike's Motors, a customer will drive their car up onto the platform at the workstation. They will then make a request. This could be anything, from a paint job and an oil refill to tire replacement.

Red, black, green, and purple paints (in the form of paint sprayers) are located on a table in the back of the store. Oil cans can also be found on a table similar to the one with the paint sprayers. The store also has three types of tires: Bloxster, Moped, and Classic, all of which can be found on racks to the store's left side.

When they have the Excellent Employee status, players can earn $28 per vehicle as a mechanic.

3) Fisherman in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

A fisherman position is available at the Fishing Hut, which is close to the Ferris Wheel.

The job provides players with a fishing rod. Once equipped, players can cast it at the shoreline, but nothing will happen until it touches water. The bobber will finally drop into the water.

Once the player reels in the line, he will catch a fish, which will disappear and give him money. It takes 5–20 seconds for a bobber to dip after casting, in groups of five (5, 10, 15, and 20). No money will be earned if players reel in the line before a fish bites or if they wait too long.

When they have the Excellent Employee status, players can make $44 as a fisherman.

4) Pizza Baker in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

The pizza baker position is one of two vacancies at Pizza Planet. As its name suggests, this job requires players to prepare pizzas.

Pizza Planet's kitchen is located at the back of the establishment. There are four distinct workstations in the kitchen. Players will see an ordered pizza on a tablet to their right. They will then have to make a pizza, which will be sent out onto a conveyor belt that goes to the oven.

Additionally, there are numerous crates on either side that are to be used to replenish the supplies in the workstation when they run out.

5) Delivery Person in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

The other vacancy at Pizza Planet is the delivery person position.

As a delivery person, players will have access to a moped, which they can use to deliver pizza to an NPC waiting somewhere on the map.

This is arguably the most lucrative job in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg. Players will get about $25 for each delivery at level 1. Promotions will result in a raise. At level 50, the highest level, players are paid an average of $3000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh