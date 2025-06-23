Steal A Deadly Rails: A beginner's guide

Steal A Deadly Rails is a base-building Roblox game. It tasks players with collecting mobs that generate money while deflecting any rivals that try to steal their resources. The mobs appear from a tunnel and make their way towards a furnace, and get destroyed if not purchased before the journey ends. Additionally, they come in various rarities, and the more exclusive ones often cause chaos on the battlefield.

This article offers a brief guide to help players get started with the Steal A Deadly Rails Roblox game.

Getting started with Steal A Deadly Rails

The mobs you can buy appear from the tunnel (Image via Roblox)

Controls

These keys are used for basic movements:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip tool: Number keys (1-0)

Number keys (1-0) Use tool: Left Mouse Button

Two buttons on the screen have a crucial role in the game:

Rebirth: Shows the requirements for the next rebirth.

Shows the requirements for the next rebirth. Index: Keeps track of the mobs you have encountered so far.

Gameplay mechanics

House, mob slots, and the lock in Steal A Mob Rail (Image via Roblox)

In the game, you are given a house where you can store your mobs to earn cash, which they then use. Here are some gameplay mechanics of Steal A Deadly Rails:

Mobs: Mobs appear periodically from a tunnel, and you can buy them by spending cash. They take one of the slots in your house and generate revenue. To claim the money, stand on the green button in front of them.

Mobs appear periodically from a tunnel, and you can buy them by spending cash. They take one of the slots in your house and generate revenue. To claim the money, stand on the green button in front of them. House: The mobs you steal or purchase are kept here. You can also lock the house to keep the enemies from entering.

The mobs you steal or purchase are kept here. You can also lock the house to keep the enemies from entering. Lock: There are two locks in the game: Free and Premium. To activate a lock, stand directly above it. In the early stages, the free lock deactivates in 60 seconds. Notably, you can reactivate it immediately.

There are two locks in the game: Free and Premium. To activate a lock, stand directly above it. In the early stages, the free lock deactivates in 60 seconds. Notably, you can reactivate it immediately. Stealing: You can enter other players' houses to steal their mobs. Similarly, opponents can enter your house to steal your stuff. To protect your mobs from being stolen, attack the thief with a pickaxe.

You can enter other players' houses to steal their mobs. Similarly, opponents can enter your house to steal your stuff. To protect your mobs from being stolen, attack the thief with a pickaxe. Pickaxe: The pickaxe can be equipped by pressing 1. This tool is used to attack other players, especially in the case of an ongoing robbery.

What to do at the beginning of Steal A Deadly Rails

The Rebirth tab (Image via Roblox)

At the beginning of your Steal A Deadly Rails journey, you should immediately purchase two mobs. It is also important to keep the house locked to prevent any theft. Once the first mobs produce enough revenue, you can focus on expanding your collection.

You should also keep an eye on the Rebirth tab. Performing a rebirth increases the free lock's duration.

FAQs on Steal A Deadly Rails

How to Rebirth in Steal A Deadly Rails

Once you have fulfilled the criteria, the Rebirth button will turn green. You can press it to perform a rebirth.

How to steal other players' mobs?

To steal an opponent's mob, enter their house and hold E next to it. Then, you have to carry it home.

Can we earn money AFK?

Yes, players can earn money in Steal A Deadly Rails while AFK. However, your mobs are vulnerable to being stolen as they can't be guarded.

