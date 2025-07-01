Be a Nurse: A beginner's guide

Be a Nurse is a Roblox role-playing game where players step into the shoes of a hospital nurse. The gameplay involves diagnosing patients, operating basic medical tools, and teaming up with other nurses to serve different departments. Performing tasks successfully rewards a few satisfaction points, which are counted towards a leaderboard that ranks all players worldwide.

Ad

This article highlights all the basics to get started with Be a Nurse in Roblox.

A beginner's guide to the Be a Nurse game

The phone can be equipped by pressing 4 (Image via Roblox)

Movements and controls

Ad

Trending

Use these keys to perform basic actions:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip items: Number keys (1-10)

Gameplay mechanics

Use the phone to navigate (Image via Roblox)

Here are some gameplay mechanics that play a crucial role:

Ad

Assigning beds: In the game, you can find patients visiting the reception in front of the hospital entrance. Hold 'E' on one of the patients and assign them to a clean ward. You should also clean up the trash and change the linen once the patient is discharged.

In the game, you can find patients visiting the reception in front of the hospital entrance. Hold 'E' on one of the patients and assign them to a clean ward. You should also clean up the trash and change the linen once the patient is discharged. Tending patients: Once a patient is assigned a bed, they will request various items like medications, pillows, and water. These can be found using the phone's map. In certain cases, if you are late in assigning the requested item, the patient will die.

Once a patient is assigned a bed, they will request various items like medications, pillows, and water. These can be found using the phone's map. In certain cases, if you are late in assigning the requested item, the patient will die. Working with other players: Patient requests are open for all players, and other nurses may fulfil a task before you.

Patient requests are open for all players, and other nurses may fulfil a task before you. Wards: Each ward in the hospital is assigned a number. If a ward is busy, the number will be highlighted in yellow. Additionally, empty wards are highlighted in blue, but you may have to clean them before assigning them to patients. Finally, in emergencies, the number plate will glow red.

Each ward in the hospital is assigned a number. If a ward is busy, the number will be highlighted in yellow. Additionally, empty wards are highlighted in blue, but you may have to clean them before assigning them to patients. Finally, in emergencies, the number plate will glow red. ID Card: The ID card is used to enter and exit supply rooms, and you can press 1 to equip it. To use it to open a door, physically touch the nearby scanner with the ID card.

The ID card is used to enter and exit supply rooms, and you can press 1 to equip it. To use it to open a door, physically touch the nearby scanner with the ID card. Smartphone: You can equip the smartphone to purchase items and find resources. To use its navigation, equip it and click on the compass icon. Scroll till you find the necessary resource and click on it. Afterward, the resource will be highlighted in blue and will be visible through walls.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

How to get started in Be a Nurse

Treat the first patient to exit the first room (Image via Roblox)

When you first log in to the game, you will be assigned an exclusive patient. All the necessary tools and medication required to diagnose and treat them will be available in the room.

Ad

Once the patient is discharged, you can leave the room and team up with other players to treat patients.

FAQs on Be a Nurse

Can we earn promotions in Be a Nurse?

Yes, you can earn promotions in Be a Nurse by completing Hospital tasks. Your rank and progress are displayed in the top-left corner.

Is Be a Nurse free to play?

Yes, the game is free to play, although there are some transactions that cost Robux.

Ad

Are there outfits in Be a Nurse?

Yes, there are outfits in the game that can be equipped using the phone. These outfits also have certain perks and can be used to earn points and cash quickly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024