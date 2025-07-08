How to get Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

Candy is the newest addition to the growing list of Mutations in Steal a Brainrot. It increases the affected character's income generation and also gives them a unique pink color. Characters of any rarity can get the Mutation, including the coveted Secret and Godly Brainrots, although finding them requires hours of dedicated gameplay.

This guide shows all the methods to acquire characters with the Candy Mutation in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

Getting the Candy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

Candy Mutation is extremely rare (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get the Candy Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. The primary one involves the new Candy Aurora event, which occurs periodically.

Candy Aurora event

The Candy Aurora event hub (Image via Roblox)

Candy Aurora happens every three hours on a server. Its countdown timer is displayed above the event NPC, who can be found in the center of the map. The same character also lets you access the Candy Shop during the event.

During the Candy Aurora event, several Candy-mutated characters start appearing on the ramp. You can purchase them at a price similar to their regular variants. Yet, such characters will be prone to theft due to their rarity and value, so keep your base locked while playing on public servers.

Besides buying characters with the Candy Mutation, you can get rare items from the Candy Shop, like the Jelly Gun and Candy Coil.

Candy Spin Wheel

The Candy Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

The Candy Tralalero Tralala can be obtained from the Candy Spin Wheel. You receive a free wheel spin every three hours. However, since there is only a 1% chance of acquiring the character, you may need to use several spins.

Consider buying more spins with Robux. Each purchase contributes to your Luck multiplier and improves your chances of acquiring the rarer items.

Stealing

Stealing is the essence of this Roblox experience. If you need more Candy characters in your collection, you can lift them from other players' bases. Use gears like Slaps, Bee Guns, and Rage Table to obstruct or stun a player before trying to steal their most coveted characters.

To attempt a steal, approach the desired character and hold the interact button, which is the E key on PC. Your avatar will lift the character on its shoulders. Next, you must deposit it in your base before anyone can interrupt your progress.

More about the Candy Mutation

Candy Mutation gives a decent mutation multiplier (Image via Roblox)

The Candy Mutation is highly sought after, like the Rainbow Mutation in Steal a Brainrot. While Rainbow characters have a glimmering multi-colored appearance, those with Candy Mutation are a distinct pink.

Additionally, the Candy Mutation gives a 4x increase to a character's income per second. This means a Tung Tung Tung Sahur with the Candy multiplier will generate $100/s, a significant increase compared to its usual $25/s.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When does the Candy Aurora event begin?

The Candy Aurora event begins every three hours.

Does the Candy Mutation apply to the new Brainrots?

Yes, new Brainrots, like Bandito Bobritto and Cavallo Virtuoso, can possess the Candy Mutation in the game.

How many Candy characters can be collected?

Currently, you can collect 48 Candy characters across diverse rarities, including Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret

