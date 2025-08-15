When will Admin Abuse start in Steal a Brainrot? (August 15, 2025)

Admin Abuse is a weekly occurrence in Steal a Brainrot. It collectively refers to special events activated and controlled by the developers, during which rare Brainrots with unique Traits and Mutations appear on the conveyor belt. All players get the chance to grab event-exclusive units and participate in mini-games within the game's world.

Ad

Here's what you need to know about the next Admin Abuse, including its timing and potential happenings in Steal a Brainrot.

Timings for the next Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse

Multiple events are triggered during Admin Abuse (Image via Roblox)

The upcoming Admin Abuse is dedicated to and themed on Brazil. It will occur immediately after the "New Brainrots" update goes live. However, players are advised to log into the game 10 minutes before the update, given that the developers have a history of releasing high-rarity Brainrots as a surprise.

Ad

Trending

The standard weekly update is slated to release on August 15, at 5 PM EST (9 PM UTC). This translates to the following times across different regions:

USA (East) : August 15 at 5:00 PM ET

: August 15 at 5:00 PM ET USA (West) : August 15 at 2:00 PM PT

: August 15 at 2:00 PM PT Brazil : August 15 at 6:00 PM BRT

: August 15 at 6:00 PM BRT Europe : August 15 at 11:00 PM CET

: August 15 at 11:00 PM CET UK : August 15 at 10:00 PM BST

: August 15 at 10:00 PM BST South Africa : August 15 at 11:00 PM

: August 15 at 11:00 PM India : August 16 at 2:30 AM IST

: August 16 at 2:30 AM IST China : August 16 at 5:00 AM CST

: August 16 at 5:00 AM CST Philippines : August 16 at 5:00 AM Manila Time

: August 16 at 5:00 AM Manila Time Japan : August 16 at 6:00 AM JST

: August 16 at 6:00 AM JST Australia : August 16 at 7:00 AM AEST

: August 16 at 7:00 AM AEST New Zealand: August 16 at 9:00 AM NZST

Ad

Usually, an Admin Abuse runs for 30 minutes in Roblox Steal a Brainrot. The developers trigger multiple events, which apply Traits and Mutations to random Brainrots on the conveyor belt, amplifying their earnings per second. The events also often cause serious lag during gameplay, which could be solved by rejoining the experience.

What to expect from the Admin Abuse?

Image of the new Brainrot (left) and the Sammy NPC (right) (Image via SaB Discord)

During the Admin Abuse on August 12, 2025, developer Sammy's avatar spawned next to the Robux Shop. Players who submitted 15 Taco Brainrots to this avatar received a Brainrot God or Secret character.

Ad

Although NPC Sammy is tied to the Taco Tuesday occasion in Steal a Brainrot, it could reappear in the upcoming Admin Abuse. You'll then get an idea of how to submit units with the Taco Trait and get the new Brainrots.

A new Brazil-themed Brainrot could also be released during the Admin Abuse. Developer SpyderSammy shared an image (sneak peek) on the Steal a Brainrot Discord server, which features a character wearing a red-and-black striped shirt and shoes. It has the number 9 on its shirt.

Ad

Our guide on Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse explains the potential timings and the ideal preparations for such special occasions.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Will the next Admin Abuse only be active on the Brazilian servers?

The Admin Abuse will not be limited to Brazilian servers. It will take place on every server, and you can join the action by simply logging into the game.

Ad

What events could be triggered in the Admin Abuse?

Concert, Taco, Nyan Cats, and Fire are some of the events that might be active in the next Admin Abuse.

Is it possible to do rituals during the Admin Abuse?

Yes, you can organize rituals like the ones involving Orcalero Orcala and La Vacca Saturno Saturnita.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025