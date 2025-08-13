Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse: Potential start times and how to prepare

Admin Abuse is a collective term used for special events triggered by developers in Steal a Brainrot. In such events, the game's creators apply different visual effects on the map, and provide income-boosting Mutations and Traits to Brainrots. Additionally, they spawn event-exclusive characters, such as the Tipi Topi Taco and the Karkerkar Kurkur, allowing players to complete their collection.

The Admin Abuse occurs everyday. It is reserved for special occasions, which have been explained in detail in this guide.

When does Admin Abuse happen in Steal a Brainrot?

An Admin Abuse instance (Image via Roblox)

During Admin Abuse, several events, such as Taco, Fireworks, Lava, and Ocean, are simulatenously activated. They apply Traits and Mutations to random Brainrots that arrive on the conveyor belt, regardless of their rarity. The developers also often boost the Server Luck to improve the spawn rate of rarer characters.

Here are the potential Admin Abuse timings in Steal a Brainrot. Note that they are subject to changes based on the developer's discretion.

Tuesdays : Taco Tuesdays is a reoccuring Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot. It takes place on Tuesdays at either 3 PM ET (7 PM UTC) or 5 PM ET (9 PM UTC). When it happens, you get the opportunity to grab mutated Brainrots as well as event-exclusive Brainrots like Tipi Topi Taco and Bombardini Tortinnii.

: Taco Tuesdays is a reoccuring Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot. It takes place on Tuesdays at either 3 PM ET (7 PM UTC) or 5 PM ET (9 PM UTC). When it happens, you get the opportunity to grab mutated Brainrots as well as event-exclusive Brainrots like Tipi Topi Taco and Bombardini Tortinnii. Before updates : An hour before the update goes live, the developers host an Admin Abuse to celebrate its imminent arrival. Updates for this game are commonly released on Fridays or Saturdays, with the content releases occuring between 11 AM ET to 5 PM ET. Thus, the Admin Abuses occur at sometime between 10 AM ET (2 PM UTC) to 4 PM ET (8 PM UTC).

: An hour before the update goes live, the developers host an Admin Abuse to celebrate its imminent arrival. Updates for this game are commonly released on Fridays or Saturdays, with the content releases occuring between 11 AM ET to 5 PM ET. Thus, the Admin Abuses occur at sometime between 10 AM ET (2 PM UTC) to 4 PM ET (8 PM UTC). Special occasions: At times, the creators organize an Admin Abuse to celebrate the game's milestones on Roblox. They announce the time and date in the "#bombardino-news" channel in the Steal a Discord server.

The developer-controlled events affect both public and private servers. So, before they begin, you can hop into a personal server and buy Brainrots without worrying about them getting stolen.

The most recent Admin Abuse occured on August 12, 2025. As promised, the developer revealed their special plans, introducing Brainrots tied to the Taco Tuesday event.

How to prepare for Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot

Perform Rebirths to increase your base's space (Image via Roblox)

In each Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse, several Secret, Brainrot God, and Mythic-rarity characters appear on the ramp. You'll need both Cash and Slots in your base to acquire all of them.

You can increase your base space by performing Rebirths, which requires a certain amount of Cash and specific Brainrots. A Rebirth deletes all your Brainrots from the base, so consider its effects before using the mechanic.

Rather than losing characters due to a Rebirth, simply sell them for Cash. Selling a Brainrot will return half the original amount spent on purchasing it. For instance, the Tipi Topi Taco costs 20,000,000, so it can be sold for 10,000,000 Cash.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is it possible for players to organize an Admin Abuse?

No, players cannot trigger an Admin Abuse. That power rests with the developers.

Is it possible to get Dragon Cannelloni during an Admin Abuse?

Yes, you can get this Secret Brainrot during an Admin Abuse.

How do I get notified about upcoming Admin Abuse events?

To get informed about the next Admin Abuses, join the game's Discord server and turn on the notifications for the "#bombardino-news" channel.

