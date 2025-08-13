How to get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot

Tipi Topi Taco is a Taco Tuesday-exclusive character in Steal a Brainrot. It first appeared on the conveyor belt during the Taco Tuesday event held on August 12, 2025, a few minutes after developer SypderSammy revealed their plans of introducing more event-specific Brainrots. As the game's overall 20th Brainrot God, it is one of the best ones, boasting higher earnings than Matteo, Tigroligre Frutonni, and Los Crocodillitos.

This guide provides all the information about Tipi Topi Taco, including its availability, cost, and earnings per second.

About Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot

A Tipi Topi Taco (Image via Roblox)

Unlike most other Brainrots, which appear on the conveyor belt at random times, the Tipi Topi Taco is a developer-spawned character. It only appears on the conveyor belt during Taco Tuesday.

Taco Tuesday is an admin event that is held on Tuesdays every week. Its starting time is announced by the developer in the official Steal a Brainrot Discord server. Given that rare Brainrots appear during such events, it is advised to play in a private server to prevent others from stealing your units.

A Tipi Topi Taco can be purchased for 20,000,000 Cash once it appears on the conveyor belt. It can be sold for half its price (10M), but it is better to trade it with other players for rarer Brainrots.

You can also steal a Tipi Topi Taco from others. The method is simple: approach the Tipi Topi Taco while the target's base is unlocked, press and hold the 'E' key, and then take the Brainrot to your base's deposit point. The target will be alerted about your theft, so you'll need to strategically use gears to escape their pursuit.

Stats of Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot

Tipi Topi Taco can possess Traits and Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Tipi Topi Taco is one of the three Taco Tuesday Brainrots. It is a pig-like creature with the body of a taco, an appearance that is complemented by the effects provided by the Taco Trait.

This character has the following stats in Steal a Brainrot:

Rarity : Brainrot God

: Brainrot God Cost : 20M

: 20M Income per second : 74,960/s

: 74,960/s Sale value: 10M

The income generated by Tipi Topi Taco every second can be boosted by Traits and Mutations. For instance, if it has the Gold Mutation, its income will be boosted by a 1.25x multiplier.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the three Taco Tuesday-exclusive Brainrots?

The developer has disclosed the names of two Taco Tuesday Brainrots: Tipi Topi Taco (Brainrot God) and Bombardini Tortinii (Brainrot God). The third is an unnamed Secret character that earns 1.5 million every second.

What is the income of Tipi Topi Taco?

This Brainrot generates 74,960 Cash every second.

How do I get Tipi Topi Taco without joining Taco Tuesday events?

Besides purchasing the Tipi Topi Taco during the developer event, you can also obtain it by trading or stealing from other players.

