Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

Steal a Brainrot features a large selection of brainrot characters segregated into multiple rarities. These rarities determine their cost as well as the amount of money they generate every second. One such rarity is Brainrot God, which consists of units with an eye-catching rainbow effect on their names, making them a coveted part of the collection experience.
In this guide, you'll learn about all the Brainrot God characters, their obtainability, and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot.
All Brainrot God characters and their stats
At the time of this writing, there are 19 Brainrot God characters in Steal a Brainrot. Their names, cost, and base earnings per second are listed below:
Mutations and Traits boost a Brainrot's income. For instance, a Los Orcalitos that usually provides 235,000 Cash will give 2,585,000 Cash per second when affected by the Lava Mutation (6x multiplier) and the Crab Trait (5x multiplier).
While Traits are stackable, a Brainrot cannot possess more than one Mutation. Thus, you must be mindful of each Mutation's applied multiplier and prioritize your purchases accordingly.
How to get Brainrot God characters in Steal a Brainrot
Like others, units belonging to the Brainrot God rarity can be obtained from the Fuse Machine and purchased from the conveyor belt. However, they have an extremely low appearance rate.
It is possible to enhance the spawn rate of Brainrot Gods by purchasing the Server Luck gamepass. While the base luck is 1x, you can increase it up to 5x by spending over 2200 Robux. Alternatively, you can wait for the developer events that occur weekly in Steal a Brainrot.
During the admin events, the entire server automatically gets increased luck. Moreover, developer SpyderSammy occasionally spawns characters of Brainrot God rarity, which may include Gattatino Neonino and Statutino Libertino.
On the other hand, Trigoligre Frutonni, Orcalero Orcala, and Bulbito Bandito Traktorito are exclusively available in Brainrot God Lucky Blocks. Such blocks can be bought with Cash from the conveyor belt or the Shop with Robux.
Buying Brainrot God units from the conveyor belt could quickly deplete your money. So, try to steal them from others. To attempt a steal, enter the target's base, approach the Brainrot, and then press and hold the 'E' key.
Brainrot God is the second-highest rarity in Steal a Brainrot. The rarest characters belong to the Secret category, whose names, costs, and incomes can be found in this guide.
FAQs on Steal a Brainrot
Which is the highest-earning Brainrot God character?
Los Orcalitos is the highest-earning Brainrot God as it generates 235,000 Cash per second.
Which is the cheapest Brainrot God unit?
Requiring just 5,000,000 Cash, Coco Elefanto is the cheapest Brainrot God.
Which Brainrot God characters can be obtained via rituals?
Los Orcalitos and Los Crocodillitos can be acquired by performing rituals.
