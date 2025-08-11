  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Aug 11, 2025 10:15 GMT
Steal a Brainrot loading screen
All information about the Brainrot God characters (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot features a large selection of brainrot characters segregated into multiple rarities. These rarities determine their cost as well as the amount of money they generate every second. One such rarity is Brainrot God, which consists of units with an eye-catching rainbow effect on their names, making them a coveted part of the collection experience.

Ad

In this guide, you'll learn about all the Brainrot God characters, their obtainability, and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot.

All Brainrot God characters and their stats

Brainrots can possess Traits and Mutations (Image via Roblox)
Brainrots can possess Traits and Mutations (Image via Roblox)

At the time of this writing, there are 19 Brainrot God characters in Steal a Brainrot. Their names, cost, and base earnings per second are listed below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Brainrot NameEarnings per secondCost
Coco Elefanto10K/s5M
Girafa Celestre20K/s7.5M
Gattatino Neonino35K/s7.5M
Tralalero Tralala50K/s10M
Matteo50K/s10M
Los Crocodillitos55K/s12.5M
Tigroligre Frutonni60K/s15M
Odin Din Din Dun75K/s15M
Espresso Signora75K/s25M
Statutino Libertino75K/s20M
Trenostruzzo Turbo 300075K/s25M
Tukkano Bannano100K/s22.5M
Orcalero Orcala100K/s15M
Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa175K/s30M
Ballerino Lololo200K/s35M
Bulbito Bandito Traktorito205K/s25M
Los Tungtungtungcitos210K/s37.5M
Piccione Macchina225K/s40M
Los Orcalitos235K/s45M
Ad

Mutations and Traits boost a Brainrot's income. For instance, a Los Orcalitos that usually provides 235,000 Cash will give 2,585,000 Cash per second when affected by the Lava Mutation (6x multiplier) and the Crab Trait (5x multiplier).

While Traits are stackable, a Brainrot cannot possess more than one Mutation. Thus, you must be mindful of each Mutation's applied multiplier and prioritize your purchases accordingly.

How to get Brainrot God characters in Steal a Brainrot

Increase the Server Luck by spending Robux (Image via Roblox)
Increase the Server Luck by spending Robux (Image via Roblox)

Like others, units belonging to the Brainrot God rarity can be obtained from the Fuse Machine and purchased from the conveyor belt. However, they have an extremely low appearance rate.

Ad

It is possible to enhance the spawn rate of Brainrot Gods by purchasing the Server Luck gamepass. While the base luck is 1x, you can increase it up to 5x by spending over 2200 Robux. Alternatively, you can wait for the developer events that occur weekly in Steal a Brainrot.

During the admin events, the entire server automatically gets increased luck. Moreover, developer SpyderSammy occasionally spawns characters of Brainrot God rarity, which may include Gattatino Neonino and Statutino Libertino.

Ad

On the other hand, Trigoligre Frutonni, Orcalero Orcala, and Bulbito Bandito Traktorito are exclusively available in Brainrot God Lucky Blocks. Such blocks can be bought with Cash from the conveyor belt or the Shop with Robux.

A Brainrot God Lucky Block costs 599 Robux (Image via Roblox)
A Brainrot God Lucky Block costs 599 Robux (Image via Roblox)

Buying Brainrot God units from the conveyor belt could quickly deplete your money. So, try to steal them from others. To attempt a steal, enter the target's base, approach the Brainrot, and then press and hold the 'E' key.

Ad

Brainrot God is the second-highest rarity in Steal a Brainrot. The rarest characters belong to the Secret category, whose names, costs, and incomes can be found in this guide.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the highest-earning Brainrot God character?

Los Orcalitos is the highest-earning Brainrot God as it generates 235,000 Cash per second.

Which is the cheapest Brainrot God unit?

Requiring just 5,000,000 Cash, Coco Elefanto is the cheapest Brainrot God.

Ad

Which Brainrot God characters can be obtained via rituals?

Los Orcalitos and Los Crocodillitos can be acquired by performing rituals.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications