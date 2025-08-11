Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

Steal a Brainrot features a large selection of brainrot characters segregated into multiple rarities. These rarities determine their cost as well as the amount of money they generate every second. One such rarity is Brainrot God, which consists of units with an eye-catching rainbow effect on their names, making them a coveted part of the collection experience.

In this guide, you'll learn about all the Brainrot God characters, their obtainability, and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot.

All Brainrot God characters and their stats

Brainrots can possess Traits and Mutations (Image via Roblox)

At the time of this writing, there are 19 Brainrot God characters in Steal a Brainrot. Their names, cost, and base earnings per second are listed below:

Brainrot Name Earnings per second Cost Coco Elefanto 10K/s 5M Girafa Celestre 20K/s 7.5M Gattatino Neonino 35K/s 7.5M Tralalero Tralala 50K/s 10M Matteo 50K/s 10M Los Crocodillitos 55K/s 12.5M Tigroligre Frutonni 60K/s 15M Odin Din Din Dun 75K/s 15M Espresso Signora 75K/s 25M Statutino Libertino 75K/s 20M Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 75K/s 25M Tukkano Bannano 100K/s 22.5M Orcalero Orcala 100K/s 15M Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa 175K/s 30M Ballerino Lololo 200K/s 35M Bulbito Bandito Traktorito 205K/s 25M Los Tungtungtungcitos 210K/s 37.5M Piccione Macchina 225K/s 40M Los Orcalitos 235K/s 45M

Mutations and Traits boost a Brainrot's income. For instance, a Los Orcalitos that usually provides 235,000 Cash will give 2,585,000 Cash per second when affected by the Lava Mutation (6x multiplier) and the Crab Trait (5x multiplier).

While Traits are stackable, a Brainrot cannot possess more than one Mutation. Thus, you must be mindful of each Mutation's applied multiplier and prioritize your purchases accordingly.

How to get Brainrot God characters in Steal a Brainrot

Increase the Server Luck by spending Robux (Image via Roblox)

Like others, units belonging to the Brainrot God rarity can be obtained from the Fuse Machine and purchased from the conveyor belt. However, they have an extremely low appearance rate.

It is possible to enhance the spawn rate of Brainrot Gods by purchasing the Server Luck gamepass. While the base luck is 1x, you can increase it up to 5x by spending over 2200 Robux. Alternatively, you can wait for the developer events that occur weekly in Steal a Brainrot.

During the admin events, the entire server automatically gets increased luck. Moreover, developer SpyderSammy occasionally spawns characters of Brainrot God rarity, which may include Gattatino Neonino and Statutino Libertino.

On the other hand, Trigoligre Frutonni, Orcalero Orcala, and Bulbito Bandito Traktorito are exclusively available in Brainrot God Lucky Blocks. Such blocks can be bought with Cash from the conveyor belt or the Shop with Robux.

A Brainrot God Lucky Block costs 599 Robux (Image via Roblox)

Buying Brainrot God units from the conveyor belt could quickly deplete your money. So, try to steal them from others. To attempt a steal, enter the target's base, approach the Brainrot, and then press and hold the 'E' key.

Brainrot God is the second-highest rarity in Steal a Brainrot. The rarest characters belong to the Secret category, whose names, costs, and incomes can be found in this guide.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the highest-earning Brainrot God character?

Los Orcalitos is the highest-earning Brainrot God as it generates 235,000 Cash per second.

Which is the cheapest Brainrot God unit?

Requiring just 5,000,000 Cash, Coco Elefanto is the cheapest Brainrot God.

Which Brainrot God characters can be obtained via rituals?

Los Orcalitos and Los Crocodillitos can be acquired by performing rituals.

