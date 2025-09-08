Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine: All units and their recipes

With the arrival of the Craft Machine, a crafting mechanic has been implemented in Steal a Brainrot. Players can now create new, exclusive Brainrots of varying rarities by depositing specific units in the machine. The crafting recipes for the debuting brainrot characters change after every 30 minutes, requiring you to regularly check what's available at a particular time.

Ad

This guide tells you about all the obtainable units from the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

All Brainrots obtainable from the Craft Machine

The Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

You can create 20 different Brainrots with the help of the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot. All of them require at least four specific units, which you can purchase from the conveyor belt or steal from other players. Note that it is also possible to craft exclusive Secret-rarity units.

Ad

Trending

Here is the list of all Brainrots, their rarities, and their crafting requirements:

Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine recipes Brainrot Rarity Crafting requirements Crafting time Bandito Axolito Epic 2 Trippi Troppi

2 Bandito Bobritto 7 minutes Malame Amarele Epic 2 Tung Tung Tung Sahur

1 Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur

1 Brr Brr Patapim 7 minutes Mangolini Parrocini Epic 1 Pipi Kiwi

1 Pipi Avocado

1 Boneca Ambalabu

1 Perochello Lemonchello 7 minutes Tirilikalika Tirilikalako Legendary 1 Cacto Hippopotamo

1 Penguino Cocosino

2 Cappuccino Assassino 15 minutes Caramello Filtrello Legendary 1 Salamino Penguino

1 Bananita Dolphinita

1 Chimpanzini Bananini

1 Burbaloni Loliloli 15 minutes Signore Carapace Legendary 1 Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus

1 Glorbo Fruttodrillo

2 Penguino Cocosino 15 minutes Los Noobinis Mythic 3 Noobini Pizzanini

1 Carrotini Brainini 30 minutes Corillo Subwoofero Mythic 2 Spioniro Golubiro

2 Orangutini Ananassini 30 minutes Brutto Gialutto Mythic 2 Salamino Penguino

1 Blueberrini Octopusini

1 Rhino Toasterino 30 minutes Gorllio Subwoofero Mythic 2 Spioniro Globuiro

2 Orangutini Ananassini 30 minutes Orcalita Orcala Brainrot God 2 Orcalero Orcala

1 Tralalita Tralala

1 Espresso Signora 45 minutes Las Cappuchinas Brainrot God 2 Ballerina Cappuccina

2 Tralalita Tralala 45 minutes Anpali Babel Brainrot God 3 Te Te Te Sahur

1 Mastodontico Telepiedone 45 minutes Piccionetta Machina Brainrot God 1 Piccione Macchina

1 Matteo

2 Gattatino Nyanino 45 minutes Antonio Brainrot God 2 Ganganzelli Trulala

1 Bombardiro Crocodilo

1 Frigo Camelo 45 minutes Tralaledon Secret 3 Tralalero Tralala

1 Nuclearo Dinossauro 1hr 30 minutes Fragelo La La La Secret 3 Odin Din Din Dun

1 Sammyni Spyderini 1hr 30 minutes Los Bros Secret 1 Los Tungtungtungcitos

2 Los Combinasion

1 Los Tralaleritos 1hr 30 minutes La Sahur Combinasion Secret 1 Ta Ta Ta Sahur

1 Te Te Te Sahur

1 Graiupuss Medussi

1 Job Job Job Sahur 1hr 30 minutes La Karkerkar Combinasion Secret 2 La Grande Combinasion

2 Karkerkar Kurkur 1hr 30 minutes Trenzostruzzo Turbo 4000 Secret 2 Girafa Celestre

2 Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 1hr 30 minutes

Ad

Once their crafting time is finished, the created Brainrots can be collected only by the owner. Other players cannot steal the unit from the machine.

How to use the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot

Deposit the required Brainrots in the Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Craft Machine can be found next to the Coins Shop on the map. To use it and get rare units, follow these instructions:

Ad

Interact with the Craft Machine and memorize the recipe for a particular unit.

Go to your base and grab the Brainrots required for the crafting process.

Take each Brainrot in the green collect zone of the Craft Machine.

Once all the required units are submitted, the machine will automatically begin fusing them.

Wait for the timer above the machine to be over, and then collect the created character.

Given that the Craft Machine's recipes change every 30 minutes, you can keep creating different Brainrots. However, it comes at a cost. Brainrots submitted in the Craft Machine are lost forever because they combine to form the new ones.

Ad

Also check: How to get OG Strawberry Elephant in Steal a Brainrot

Best Brainrots available from the Craft Machine

All the best craftable Brainrots and their earnings (Image via Roblox)

The following Brainrots obtainable from the Craft Machine stand out from the rest due to their high earnings:

Ad

Los Bros : Generates 37,500,000 Cash every second

: Generates 37,500,000 Cash every second Tralalaledon : Generates 27,500,000 Cash every second

: Generates 27,500,000 Cash every second La Karkerkar Combinasion : Generates 17,500,000 Cash every second

: Generates 17,500,000 Cash every second La Sahur Combinasion : Generates 2,000,000 Cash every second

: Generates 2,000,000 Cash every second Fragelo La La La: Generates 450,000 Cash every second

The aforementioned earnings can be increased if the Brainrots receive Traits or Mutations during events activated by players or the developers.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot: All Traits and their multipliers

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How many crafting options does the Craft Machine feature at a time?

Ad

The Crafting Machine has five crafting options, which change every 30 minutes.

Which is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine?

According to an in-game announcement made by developer Sammy during an Admin Abuse, the Los Bros is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine.

How do I get Nuclearo Dinossauro for crafting?

This Secret Brainrot rarely appears on the conveyor belt. Consider increasing the Server Luck to improve its spawn rate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025