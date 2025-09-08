  • home icon
Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine: All units and their recipes

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 08, 2025 08:26 GMT
Steal a Brainrot loading screen
The Craft Machine lets you create Brainrots of diverse rarities (Image via Roblox)

With the arrival of the Craft Machine, a crafting mechanic has been implemented in Steal a Brainrot. Players can now create new, exclusive Brainrots of varying rarities by depositing specific units in the machine. The crafting recipes for the debuting brainrot characters change after every 30 minutes, requiring you to regularly check what's available at a particular time.

This guide tells you about all the obtainable units from the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

All Brainrots obtainable from the Craft Machine

The Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)
The Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

You can create 20 different Brainrots with the help of the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot. All of them require at least four specific units, which you can purchase from the conveyor belt or steal from other players. Note that it is also possible to craft exclusive Secret-rarity units.

Here is the list of all Brainrots, their rarities, and their crafting requirements:

Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine recipes
BrainrotRarityCrafting requirementsCrafting time
Bandito Axolito Epic2 Trippi Troppi
2 Bandito Bobritto		7 minutes
Malame AmareleEpic2 Tung Tung Tung Sahur
1 Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur
1 Brr Brr Patapim		7 minutes
Mangolini ParrociniEpic1 Pipi Kiwi
1 Pipi Avocado
1 Boneca Ambalabu
1 Perochello Lemonchello		7 minutes
Tirilikalika TirilikalakoLegendary1 Cacto Hippopotamo
1 Penguino Cocosino
2 Cappuccino Assassino		15 minutes
Caramello FiltrelloLegendary1 Salamino Penguino
1 Bananita Dolphinita
1 Chimpanzini Bananini
1 Burbaloni Loliloli		15 minutes
Signore CarapaceLegendary1 Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus
1 Glorbo Fruttodrillo
2 Penguino Cocosino		15 minutes
Los NoobinisMythic3 Noobini Pizzanini
1 Carrotini Brainini 		30 minutes
Corillo SubwooferoMythic2 Spioniro Golubiro
2 Orangutini Ananassini		30 minutes
Brutto GialuttoMythic2 Salamino Penguino
1 Blueberrini Octopusini
1 Rhino Toasterino		30 minutes
Gorllio SubwooferoMythic2 Spioniro Globuiro
2 Orangutini Ananassini		30 minutes
Orcalita OrcalaBrainrot God2 Orcalero Orcala
1 Tralalita Tralala
1 Espresso Signora		45 minutes
Las CappuchinasBrainrot God2 Ballerina Cappuccina
2 Tralalita Tralala		45 minutes
Anpali BabelBrainrot God3 Te Te Te Sahur
1 Mastodontico Telepiedone		45 minutes
Piccionetta MachinaBrainrot God1 Piccione Macchina
1 Matteo
2 Gattatino Nyanino		45 minutes
AntonioBrainrot God2 Ganganzelli Trulala
1 Bombardiro Crocodilo
1 Frigo Camelo		45 minutes
TralaledonSecret3 Tralalero Tralala
1 Nuclearo Dinossauro 		1hr 30 minutes
Fragelo La La LaSecret3 Odin Din Din Dun
1 Sammyni Spyderini 		1hr 30 minutes
Los BrosSecret1 Los Tungtungtungcitos
2 Los Combinasion
1 Los Tralaleritos		1hr 30 minutes
La Sahur CombinasionSecret1 Ta Ta Ta Sahur
1 Te Te Te Sahur
1 Graiupuss Medussi
1 Job Job Job Sahur		1hr 30 minutes
La Karkerkar CombinasionSecret2 La Grande Combinasion
2 Karkerkar Kurkur		1hr 30 minutes
Trenzostruzzo Turbo 4000Secret2 Girafa Celestre
2 Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000		1hr 30 minutes
Once their crafting time is finished, the created Brainrots can be collected only by the owner. Other players cannot steal the unit from the machine.

How to use the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot

Deposit the required Brainrots in the Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)
Deposit the required Brainrots in the Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Craft Machine can be found next to the Coins Shop on the map. To use it and get rare units, follow these instructions:

  • Interact with the Craft Machine and memorize the recipe for a particular unit.
  • Go to your base and grab the Brainrots required for the crafting process.
  • Take each Brainrot in the green collect zone of the Craft Machine.
  • Once all the required units are submitted, the machine will automatically begin fusing them.
  • Wait for the timer above the machine to be over, and then collect the created character.

Given that the Craft Machine's recipes change every 30 minutes, you can keep creating different Brainrots. However, it comes at a cost. Brainrots submitted in the Craft Machine are lost forever because they combine to form the new ones.

Best Brainrots available from the Craft Machine

All the best craftable Brainrots and their earnings (Image via Roblox)
All the best craftable Brainrots and their earnings (Image via Roblox)

The following Brainrots obtainable from the Craft Machine stand out from the rest due to their high earnings:

  • Los Bros: Generates 37,500,000 Cash every second
  • Tralalaledon: Generates 27,500,000 Cash every second
  • La Karkerkar Combinasion: Generates 17,500,000 Cash every second
  • La Sahur Combinasion: Generates 2,000,000 Cash every second
  • Fragelo La La La: Generates 450,000 Cash every second

The aforementioned earnings can be increased if the Brainrots receive Traits or Mutations during events activated by players or the developers.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How many crafting options does the Craft Machine feature at a time?

The Crafting Machine has five crafting options, which change every 30 minutes.

Which is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine?

According to an in-game announcement made by developer Sammy during an Admin Abuse, the Los Bros is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine.

How do I get Nuclearo Dinossauro for crafting?

This Secret Brainrot rarely appears on the conveyor belt. Consider increasing the Server Luck to improve its spawn rate.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
