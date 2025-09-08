Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine: All units and their recipes

With the arrival of the Craft Machine, a crafting mechanic has been implemented in Steal a Brainrot. Players can now create new, exclusive Brainrots of varying rarities by depositing specific units in the machine. The crafting recipes for the debuting brainrot characters change after every 30 minutes, requiring you to regularly check what's available at a particular time.
This guide tells you about all the obtainable units from the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot.
All Brainrots obtainable from the Craft Machine
You can create 20 different Brainrots with the help of the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot. All of them require at least four specific units, which you can purchase from the conveyor belt or steal from other players. Note that it is also possible to craft exclusive Secret-rarity units.
Here is the list of all Brainrots, their rarities, and their crafting requirements:
Once their crafting time is finished, the created Brainrots can be collected only by the owner. Other players cannot steal the unit from the machine.
How to use the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot
The Craft Machine can be found next to the Coins Shop on the map. To use it and get rare units, follow these instructions:
- Interact with the Craft Machine and memorize the recipe for a particular unit.
- Go to your base and grab the Brainrots required for the crafting process.
- Take each Brainrot in the green collect zone of the Craft Machine.
- Once all the required units are submitted, the machine will automatically begin fusing them.
- Wait for the timer above the machine to be over, and then collect the created character.
Given that the Craft Machine's recipes change every 30 minutes, you can keep creating different Brainrots. However, it comes at a cost. Brainrots submitted in the Craft Machine are lost forever because they combine to form the new ones.
Best Brainrots available from the Craft Machine
The following Brainrots obtainable from the Craft Machine stand out from the rest due to their high earnings:
- Los Bros: Generates 37,500,000 Cash every second
- Tralalaledon: Generates 27,500,000 Cash every second
- La Karkerkar Combinasion: Generates 17,500,000 Cash every second
- La Sahur Combinasion: Generates 2,000,000 Cash every second
- Fragelo La La La: Generates 450,000 Cash every second
The aforementioned earnings can be increased if the Brainrots receive Traits or Mutations during events activated by players or the developers.
FAQs on Steal a Brainrot
How many crafting options does the Craft Machine feature at a time?
The Crafting Machine has five crafting options, which change every 30 minutes.
Which is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine?
According to an in-game announcement made by developer Sammy during an Admin Abuse, the Los Bros is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine.
How do I get Nuclearo Dinossauro for crafting?
This Secret Brainrot rarely appears on the conveyor belt. Consider increasing the Server Luck to improve its spawn rate.
