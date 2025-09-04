How to get OG Strawberry Elephant in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot Update 10 has brought forth several new characters with high earning rates. Yet, the Strawberry Elephant has been the update's highlight, given that it is the first Brainrot of the OG rarity. Its simple design features an elephant with the body of a strawberry, so much so that it has the fruit's green calyx as a hat on its head.

The Strawberry Elephant only belongs to the most dedicated players in Steal a Brainrot. Here's how you can acquire the character and benefit from its exceptional Cash earnings.

Getting the Strawberry Elephant in Steal a Brainrot

The Strawberry Elephant in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Strawberry Elephant can only be purchased from the conveyor belt or stolen from other players. It cannot be acquired from the Fuse Machine, while the developers have purposely deprived themselves of the power to spawn the character during Admin Abuse or Taco Tuesday.

This OG Brainrot has a low spawn chance in Steal a Brainrot. So, you'll need to increase the Server Luck to enhance its spawn rate and eventually buy it from the conveyor belt. Head to the Robux Shop and purchase the Server Luck gamepasses till the luck reaches 8x. Then, simply wait for the Strawberry Elephant to arrive.

Make sure to have at least 500,000,000,000 Cash (500B) in your account before increasing the Server Luck. This way, if the Strawberry Elephant spawns, you can buy it instantly from the conveyor belt. Note that other players may also try to acquire the unit, so use gears like Slaps and Baseball Bats to stall them.

Every time a Strawberry Elephant spawns in a server, it triggers an event, which gives the Strawberry Trait to random Brainrots appearing on the conveyor belt. Interestingly, the OG Brainrot that initiates this event also has a chance to receive this Trait, which increases its earnings by an 8x multiplier.

Stats of the Strawberry Elephant

The Strawberry Elephant generates millions of Cash (Image via Roblox)

The Strawberry Elephant is the first of the three planned OG-rarity Brainrots. It currently tops the rarity hierarchy of Steal a Brainrot, surpassing coveted Secret Brainrots like Dragon Cannelloni and Garama and Madundung.

At its base form, the Strawberry Elephant generates 250,000,000 Cash (250M) per second. This is more than double the amount generated by the Dragon Cannelloni. Having the OG Brainrot is immensely beneficial for players of all levels and is thus prone to being stolen.

After getting the Strawberry Trait, this OG Brainrot earns a whopping 2,000,000,000 Cash (2B) every second. The owner can get trillions in quick time, being deprived of any Cash worries for the entirety of the game.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is the Strawberry Elephant removed after a Rebirth?

Like other Brainrots, the Strawberry Elephant disappears from your base when you Rebirth. So, before Rebirthing, store it in the base of one of your alt accounts.

How much Cash is required to purchase the Strawberry Elephant?

500B Cash is required to buy this unit from the conveyor belt.

Is it possible to steal a Strawberry Elephant?

Yes, you can swipe this character from other players.

