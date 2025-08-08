In Steal a Brainrot, characters are segregated into multiple rarities that define their money-earning efficiencies. Secret is the highest rarity in the game, featuring units that generate more passive income at a faster rate than any other. Somewhat offsetting their benefits is their high cost and low spawn chance on the conveyor belt, making them an incredibly rare sight.

Ad

Curious about the different Secrets in the game? This guide has you covered with a complete list of units that belong to this rarity.

List of all Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Secrets in the unit index (Image via Roblox)

The table below includes every Secret currently in Steal a Brainrot, along with their money earning rate and purchase cost.

Ad

Trending

Unit Income rate Price La Vacca Saturno Saturnita 250,000 Cash per second 50 million Cash Chimpanzini Spiderini 325,000 Cash per second 100 million Cash Agarrini la Palini 425,000 Cash per second 80 million Cash Los Tralaleritos 500,000 Cash per second 150 million Cash Las Tralaleritas 650,000 Cash per second 150 million Cash Las Vaquitas Saturnitas 750,000 Cash per second 200 million Cash Graipuss Medussi 1 million Cash per second 250 million Cash Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini 350,000 Cash per second 500 million Cash Pot Hotspot 2.5 million Cash per second 500 million Cash Chicleteira Bicicleteira 3.5 Cash per second 750 million Cash La Grande Combinasion 10 million Cash per second 1 billion Cash Los Combinasionas 15 million Cash per second 2 billion Cash Nuclearo Dinossauro 15 million Cash per second 2.5 billion Cash Garama and Madundung 50 million Cash per second 10 billion Cash Dragon Cannelloni 100 million Cash per second 100 billion Cash

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

About Secret units

The Server Luck game pass (Image via Roblox)

Units in this experience are categorized into different rarities as a shorthand indication for a character's effectiveness and cost. Of the seven rarities featured, Brainrot God and Secret are the only two that are not guaranteed to appear on the conveyor belt.

Ad

Secret units, in particular, are known for their elusiveness, as their spawn chance on the conveyor belt is very low. In theory, you can either purchase them when they spawn on the conveyor belt or steal them from other players’ bases. However, in practice, the reality is quite different.

Getting your hands on Secrets using either of the two methods mentioned above is not feasible at times. Secrets can spawn on the conveyor belt, but this will require a lot of careful planning.

Ad

The Server Luck game pass is a must for this, requiring you to spend Robux to temporarily boost the Luck stats of everyone on the server. It must be purchased multiple times to max it out at 5x, with the total cost of the same being 2,247 Robux. Generally, it takes around 45 minutes for a Secret to show up with a 5x Server Luck boost.

Another thing to consider about Secret units is their prices. Their purchase cost ranges from tens of millions to multiple billions, which places them squarely in the end-game territory. In the early game, Robloxians will likely not have the funds to secure the purchase even if they run into a Secret unit on the conveyor.

Ad

On the other hand, stealing them from other Robloxians’ bases is no less challenging. For one, you may have to switch between several servers before you spot even a single structure with a Secret unit. For another, when you do find one, it will likely be in an experienced player’s stronghold.

In such cases, even bypassing their security measures is a tall order, let alone successfully stealing and escorting the unit to your camp.

Ad

The preferable option is to try to maximize the Server Luck and purchase the unit the moment it spawns. You may do so in a private server to reduce the odds of it being stolen away from you.

Feel free to refer to this guide to learn everything there is to know about Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot.

FAQs

Can Secrets be obtained for free in Steal a Brainrot?

It’s possible to get Secrets for free by stealing them from other players or by randomly running into a Secret unit on the conveyor belt.

Ad

What is the best Secret unit in Steal a Brainrot?

Currently, the best Secret unit in the game is Dragon Cannelloni with an earn rate of 100 million Cash per second.

What is the highest rarity of units in Steal a Brainrot?

Secret is the highest unit rarity in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025