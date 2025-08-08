  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

All Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 08, 2025 07:40 GMT
Roblox Steal a Brainrot
Roblox Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Brainrot, characters are segregated into multiple rarities that define their money-earning efficiencies. Secret is the highest rarity in the game, featuring units that generate more passive income at a faster rate than any other. Somewhat offsetting their benefits is their high cost and low spawn chance on the conveyor belt, making them an incredibly rare sight.

Ad

Curious about the different Secrets in the game? This guide has you covered with a complete list of units that belong to this rarity.

List of all Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Secrets in the unit index (Image via Roblox)
Secrets in the unit index (Image via Roblox)

The table below includes every Secret currently in Steal a Brainrot, along with their money earning rate and purchase cost.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unit

Income rate

Price

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita

250,000 Cash per second

50 million Cash

Chimpanzini Spiderini

325,000 Cash per second

100 million Cash

Agarrini la Palini

425,000 Cash per second

80 million Cash

Los Tralaleritos

500,000 Cash per second

150 million Cash

Las Tralaleritas

650,000 Cash per second

150 million Cash

Las Vaquitas Saturnitas

750,000 Cash per second

200 million Cash

Graipuss Medussi

1 million Cash per second

250 million Cash

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini

350,000 Cash per second

500 million Cash

Pot Hotspot

2.5 million Cash per second

500 million Cash

Chicleteira Bicicleteira

3.5 Cash per second

750 million Cash

La Grande Combinasion

10 million Cash per second

1 billion Cash

Los Combinasionas

15 million Cash per second

2 billion Cash

Nuclearo Dinossauro

15 million Cash per second

2.5 billion Cash

Garama and Madundung

50 million Cash per second

10 billion Cash

Dragon Cannelloni

100 million Cash per second

100 billion Cash

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

About Secret units

The Server Luck game pass (Image via Roblox)
The Server Luck game pass (Image via Roblox)

Units in this experience are categorized into different rarities as a shorthand indication for a character's effectiveness and cost. Of the seven rarities featured, Brainrot God and Secret are the only two that are not guaranteed to appear on the conveyor belt.

Ad

Secret units, in particular, are known for their elusiveness, as their spawn chance on the conveyor belt is very low. In theory, you can either purchase them when they spawn on the conveyor belt or steal them from other players’ bases. However, in practice, the reality is quite different.

Getting your hands on Secrets using either of the two methods mentioned above is not feasible at times. Secrets can spawn on the conveyor belt, but this will require a lot of careful planning.

Ad

The Server Luck game pass is a must for this, requiring you to spend Robux to temporarily boost the Luck stats of everyone on the server. It must be purchased multiple times to max it out at 5x, with the total cost of the same being 2,247 Robux. Generally, it takes around 45 minutes for a Secret to show up with a 5x Server Luck boost.

Another thing to consider about Secret units is their prices. Their purchase cost ranges from tens of millions to multiple billions, which places them squarely in the end-game territory. In the early game, Robloxians will likely not have the funds to secure the purchase even if they run into a Secret unit on the conveyor.

Ad

On the other hand, stealing them from other Robloxians’ bases is no less challenging. For one, you may have to switch between several servers before you spot even a single structure with a Secret unit. For another, when you do find one, it will likely be in an experienced player’s stronghold.

In such cases, even bypassing their security measures is a tall order, let alone successfully stealing and escorting the unit to your camp.

Ad

The preferable option is to try to maximize the Server Luck and purchase the unit the moment it spawns. You may do so in a private server to reduce the odds of it being stolen away from you.

Feel free to refer to this guide to learn everything there is to know about Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot.

FAQs

Can Secrets be obtained for free in Steal a Brainrot?

It’s possible to get Secrets for free by stealing them from other players or by randomly running into a Secret unit on the conveyor belt.

Ad

What is the best Secret unit in Steal a Brainrot?

Currently, the best Secret unit in the game is Dragon Cannelloni with an earn rate of 100 million Cash per second.

What is the highest rarity of units in Steal a Brainrot?

Secret is the highest unit rarity in this experience.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications