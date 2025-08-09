How to get Secret Karkerkar Kurkur in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot debuted several Brainrots with the latest Rebirth 14 update. Among the most significant additions is Karkerkar Kurkur, an aqua green humanoid chair. This Secret Brainrot makes 2.4 million cash every second, thereby being more valuable than Las Vaquitas Saturnitas and Agarrini La Pallini, the other characters of similar rarity.

Ad

This guide informs you about the availability and earning rate of Karkerkar Kurkur in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

About Karkerkar Kurkur in Steal a Brainrot

Availability of Karkerkar Kurkur explained (Image via Roblox)

Karkerkar Kurkur only appears during admin abuse, which are in-game events hosted by the developer. You cannot obtain it from the Fuse Machine or when there are no active admin events.

Ad

Trending

Karkerkar Kurkur first appeared during the Rebirth 14 pre-update celebrations. To commemorate the game reaching 10 billion visits, the developer spawned the Secret Brainrot, allowing players to purchase it from the conveyor belt. A select few received the character with the new Trait, 10B, which gives the Brainrot a 10B signboard above their name.

To add Karkerkar Kurkur to your collection, all you need to do is wait for another admin abuse. Such events commonly occur on Tuesdays and an hour before an update is about to release. Once the developer spawns the coveted Brainrot, you can buy it from the conveyor with 100,000,000 Cash.

Ad

If you're short on Cash, there is always the option to steal Karkerkar Kurkur from other players. Purchase tools from the Coin Shop and use them to neutralize the target before attempting to steal their Brainrot. You can also tell your friends to keep the target at bay.

While you're out stealing, make sure to also keep your own base protected. It will be highly vulnerable to theft if you aren't close to protect it.

Ad

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Garam and Madudung guide

Karkerkar Kurkur stats in Steal a Brainrot

Karkerkar Kurkur (Image via Roblox)

Karkerkar Kurkur costs as much as the Chimpazini Sypderini but has higher earnings. While the latter earns 325,000 Cash every second, the Karkerkar Kurkur provides 2,400,000 Cash per second. Still, it is nowhere close to the amount generated by the coveted Dragon Cannelloni.

Ad

Following the chair Brainrot's introduction, the total number of Secret characters has risen to 18. Most are purchasable from the conveyor belt, while others need to be obtained from the Fuse Machine and through rituals.

Recently, Steal a Brainrot introduced a ritual that allowed players to get the Los Orcalitas. You can learn more about it in this guide.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When does the Karkerkar Kurkur appear?

Ad

This Secret Brainrot only spawns during special events hosted by the developer.

What is the cost of Karkerkar Kurkur?

This character costs 100 million Cash.

Is there any ritual involving Karkerkar Kurkur?

At the moment, there aren't any rituals involving this Brainrot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025