Steal a Brainrot Garam and Madudung guide

Steal a Brainrot has a small selection of units that belong to the Secret rarity, the most elusive unit rarity in the game. On the more valuable side of this rarity is Garam and Madudung, second only to Dragon Cannelloni in terms of Cash generation. It’s no wonder that this unit is among the most coveted in the game. Adding it to your collection will quickly set you on the path to becoming a multi-billionaire.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Garam and Madudung in Steal a Brainrot

How to get Garam and Madudung in Steal a Brainrot

The Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

Garam and Madudung is a Secret unit, which places it in the highest tier of units in the game. Secret units are a step above the other rarities, generating more Cash than most other units will struggle to make even after several minutes. Their high value is primarily why they are incredibly difficult to acquire.

Ad

Trending

If it happens to spawn on the conveyor belt, Garam and Madundung can be bought for 10 billion Cash. Its price is the second-highest in the game, right behind Dragon Cannelloni’s 100 billion Cash.

Unlike Mythic and Legendary characters, there is no guarantee of any Secret unit appearing on the conveyor belt. Hoping for it to spawn on the belt is not a practical way of obtaining it. It could easily be several hours before you see a Secret character, let alone the one you want. So, try to steal it from another player’s base instead.

Ad

First, try to find a server with players who actually have the unit. This entails server hopping, which you can do by browsing the Servers section of the game’s official Roblox page. Once you land on the server with endgame players, bypass their security measures to steal Garam and Madundung.

Note that once you steal the unit from another player’s base, the base owner will be notified of the theft. Hurry and bring the unit to an empty podium in your own base. The previous owner of the unit will put up a fierce fight, so consider preparing extensively for the retaliation before infiltrating their base.

Ad

About Garam and Madudung

Another player's base (Image via Roblox)

As a Secret unit, Garam and Madundung are among the best in the game. It generates 50 million Cash per second, which is an incredibly large amount of money. This stat alone makes it a target for other players; should other Robloxians spot you with the character, they will certainly try to steal it. Be sure to fortify your base at all times while the unit is in your podium.

Ad

If you purchased it from the conveyor belt, Garam and Madundung can recoup the initial investment cost within 200 seconds or three minutes and 20 seconds.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How can I get Garam and Madundung in Steal a Brainrot?

Garam and Madundung can be obtained from the conveyor belt for 10 billion Cash or stolen from other Robloxians’ bases.

How much money does Garam and Madundung generate in Steal a Brainrot?

Ad

Garam and Madundung generates 50 million Cash per second.

What rarity does Garam and Madundung belong to in Steal a Brainrot?

Garam and Madundung belongs to the Secret rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025