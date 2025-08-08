  • home icon
Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update notes

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 08, 2025 22:53 GMT
Steal a Brainrot
All details about the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot rolled out a new update, Rebirth 14, on August 8, 2025. The developers have made some adjustments to the new Fuse Machine and added a new Rebirth level, a Secret ritual, and seven Brainrots. Players are getting two Mythic, two Brainrot God, and three Secret rarity characters, including one Admin-spawned only.

Check out the full details of the latest update in this article.

All new content in the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update

New Rebirth

  • +1 Slot
  • Gummy Bear ($400M): Trap players inside a gummy bear when hitting them!
  • Subspace Mine ($500M): Place these down for protection from thieves

Also read: All Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Seven new Brainrots

  • Tob Tobi Tobi (Mythic)
  • Te Te Te Sahur (Mythic)
  • Bulbito Bandito Traktorito (Brainrot God): LUCKY BLOCK
  • Los Orcalitos (Brainrot God)
  • ??? (SECRET): ADMIN SPAWNED ONLY
  • Los Hotspotsitos (Secret)
  • Esok Sekolah (Secret): LUCKY BLOCK

Fuse Rework

  • The fuse machine now shows the possible Brainrots with percentages
  • All chances have been buffed, especially for putting in secrets
  • Three New Brainrots in the Fuse Machine
10B Visit Events

  • This event will run when we update to celebrate 10B Visits
  • Brainrots collected during this event will have a 10B Trait

Secret Ritual

  • New Orcalero Ritual

Also read: VIP gamepass explained

FAQs

What are the perks of the new Rebirth level 14?

They are one additional slot, Gummy Bear ($400M), and Subspace Mine ($500M).

How many Brainrots debuted in the Rebirth level 14 update?

Seven new Brainrots debuted in the latest Steal a Brainrot update.

What is the new Secret ritual introduced in the Rebirth 14 update?

The new Secret ritual introduced in the latest update is called the Orcalero Ritual.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

