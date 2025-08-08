Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update notes

Steal a Brainrot rolled out a new update, Rebirth 14, on August 8, 2025. The developers have made some adjustments to the new Fuse Machine and added a new Rebirth level, a Secret ritual, and seven Brainrots. Players are getting two Mythic, two Brainrot God, and three Secret rarity characters, including one Admin-spawned only.

Check out the full details of the latest update in this article.

All new content in the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update

Steal a Brainrot @StealaBrainrotR UPDATE 11 NEW REBIRTH + BRAINROTS! - 🔄 REBIRTH 14 - +1 Slot - Gummy Bear ($400M): Trap players inside of a gummy bear when hitting them! - Subspace Mine ($500M): Place these down for protection from thieves - 👽 7 NEW BRAINROTS - Tob Tobi Tobi (Mythic) - Te Te Te

New Rebirth

+1 Slot

Gummy Bear ($400M): Trap players inside a gummy bear when hitting them!

Trap players inside a gummy bear when hitting them! Subspace Mine ($500M): Place these down for protection from thieves

Seven new Brainrots

Tob Tobi Tobi (Mythic)

Te Te Te Sahur (Mythic)

Bulbito Bandito Traktorito (Brainrot God): LUCKY BLOCK

Los Orcalitos (Brainrot God)

??? (SECRET): ADMIN SPAWNED ONLY

Los Hotspotsitos (Secret)

Esok Sekolah (Secret): LUCKY BLOCK

Fuse Rework

The fuse machine now shows the possible Brainrots with percentages

All chances have been buffed, especially for putting in secrets

Three New Brainrots in the Fuse Machine

10B Visit Events

This event will run when we update to celebrate 10B Visits

Brainrots collected during this event will have a 10B Trait

Secret Ritual

New Orcalero Ritual

FAQs

What are the perks of the new Rebirth level 14?

They are one additional slot, Gummy Bear ($400M), and Subspace Mine ($500M).

How many Brainrots debuted in the Rebirth level 14 update?

Seven new Brainrots debuted in the latest Steal a Brainrot update.

What is the new Secret ritual introduced in the Rebirth 14 update?

The new Secret ritual introduced in the latest update is called the Orcalero Ritual.

