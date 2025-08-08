Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update notes

Steal a Brainrot rolled out a new update, Rebirth 14, on August 8, 2025. The developers have made some adjustments to the new Fuse Machine and added a new Rebirth level, a Secret ritual, and seven Brainrots. Players are getting two Mythic, two Brainrot God, and three Secret rarity characters, including one Admin-spawned only.
All new content in the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update
New Rebirth
- +1 Slot
- Gummy Bear ($400M): Trap players inside a gummy bear when hitting them!
- Subspace Mine ($500M): Place these down for protection from thieves
Seven new Brainrots
- Tob Tobi Tobi (Mythic)
- Te Te Te Sahur (Mythic)
- Bulbito Bandito Traktorito (Brainrot God): LUCKY BLOCK
- Los Orcalitos (Brainrot God)
- ??? (SECRET): ADMIN SPAWNED ONLY
- Los Hotspotsitos (Secret)
- Esok Sekolah (Secret): LUCKY BLOCK
Fuse Rework
- The fuse machine now shows the possible Brainrots with percentages
- All chances have been buffed, especially for putting in secrets
- Three New Brainrots in the Fuse Machine
10B Visit Events
- This event will run when we update to celebrate 10B Visits
- Brainrots collected during this event will have a 10B Trait
Secret Ritual
- New Orcalero Ritual
