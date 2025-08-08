Steal a Brainrot VIP Gamepass, explained

The gameplay loop of Steal a Brainrot involves accumulating as much money as you can by keeping Brainrots in your base. You can steal them from other players or purchase them from the red carpet in the middle of the map. There are several items that you can buy to boost your earnings and receive various perks to help in your endeavor. Among these are Gamepasses, which include VIP, Admin Panel, and 2✕ Money.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the cost of the VIP Gamepass (and others) and the benefits it offers.

All benefits and the price of the VIP Gamepass in Steal a Brainrot

VIP and other Gamepasses (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase the VIP Gamepass from the in-game shop. Tap the shop icon on the screen’s left side and switch to the "Gamepasses" tab to purchase a VIP Gamepass. It costs 199 Robux and its in-game description reads: “Many benefits including multi!”

Ad

Trending

Anyone purchasing the pass gains three perks. Here are the details:

0.5✕ increase in Money earnings

Exclusive in-game VIP tag that appears in chat.

10-second increase in base lock time.

Should you buy the VIP Gamepass in Steal a Brainrot?

The VIP Gamepass can help if you are competing with other players on the server. This is because it increases your earnings and makes your Brainrots safer by extending the base lock duration. However, purchasing it might not be worth it if you’re a casual player. This Gamepass won’t benefit directly, but it helps grind for money and Brainrots at a faster rate.

Ad

Also read: All Secrets in Steal a Brainrot

Other gamepasses in Steal a Brainrot

Besides the VIP one, you can also purchase the 2✕ Money Gamepass, which instantly doubles your earnings. It costs 119 Robux. Additionally, there is one more Gamepass, and a very useful one at that, called Admin Panel. It costs 1,999 Robux and lets you use the following ten Admin commands:

;rocket: Makes your avatar a rocket, launches it, and lets it fly briefly.

Makes your avatar a rocket, launches it, and lets it fly briefly. ;ragdoll: Triggers the ragdoll physics in-game.

Triggers the ragdoll physics in-game. ;balloon: Turns the avatar’s head into a balloon and makes it fly for 15 seconds.

Turns the avatar’s head into a balloon and makes it fly for 15 seconds. ;inverse: Reverses the in-game controls for ten seconds.

Reverses the in-game controls for ten seconds. ;nightvision: Lets you see players through walls, and even invisible players, for one minute.

Lets you see players through walls, and even invisible players, for one minute. ;control: Lets you control other players for 10 seconds.

Lets you control other players for 10 seconds. ;jail: Lets you capture other players for 10 seconds.

Lets you capture other players for 10 seconds. ;jumpscare: Lets you summon a Brainrot to jumpscare.

Lets you summon a Brainrot to jumpscare. ;tiny: Makes players tiny in size.

Makes players tiny in size. ;morph: Converts players into a random Brainrot.

Ad

You can use the above commands on yourself or other players. Whenever you use one, it enters a cooldown period that you must wait out before being able to use it again.

Also read: How to get La Grande Combinasion

FAQs

What does a VIP Gamepass do in Steal a Brainrot?

This Gamepass provides three perks: increased earnings by 0.5 times, a VIP tag in chat, and a base lock duration extension of 10 seconds.

Ad

What Gamepasses other than VIP can you buy in Steal a Brainrot?

You can also purchase 2✕ Money and Admin Panel Gamepasses in this game.

How many Admin commands does the Admin Panel Gamepass offer?

It offers ten Admin commands that unlock various in-game effects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025